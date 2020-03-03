Exmouth Town in Tuesday night league action at Shepton Mallet

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town head for Shepton Mallet tonight (Tuesday) looking to defeat the Somerset based side for the third time this season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Southern Road men first met Shepton Mallet on November 30 when the pair contested a league game in Exmouth that Town won 2-1 thanks to goals from Jordan Harris and Ben Steer and the pair met again on January 7, in a Les Phillips Cup tie played at Shepton Mallet that Town again won 2-1 with goals from Callum Shipton and Aarron Denny.

Home games for Shepton Mallet since Boxing Day have certainly been few and far between! Indeed, they have only played three home games since Christmas, two in the league - a 6-0 January 4 win over Chipping Sodbury Town and a January 25 meeting with Roman Glass St George that they won 4-1. The only other home game the Somerset men have played was that afore mentioned Les Phillips Cup tie that Town won!

Mind you, Shepton will get plenty of home football in the coming days and weeks for six of their next seven games are all at home!

Shepton Mallet head into tonight's game sitting sixth in the table, one place and four points behind Town.

Speaking after yet another postponement (Saturday's scheduled trip to Clevedon Town) and the day before the trip to Shepton, Town assistant boss Andy Rawlings says: "Both our previous meetings with them [Shepton Mallet] were close encounters. They are a tidy outfit and very capable, on their day, of seeing off any side at this level. With that in mind we shall need to be fully focussed on the task at hand and, if we harbour ambitions of, at worst, a top four finish, we do need to be picking up points at games like this one that comes before us on Tuesday night."

On the latest postponement, the loss of the fixture at Clevedon Town on Saturday, the Town number two said: "It was once again all so frustrating as, and certainly not for the first time this season we have had a team all set to go and then taken a call at 10am on the matchday to say 'sorry, but it's off' and then begins a mass ring-a-round, or sessions of texting, to let everyone know. This has certainly been a season like no other in my memory with regard to games being called off."

He continued: "However, it is what it is, and we are not alone and, as frustrating as it is for us all, it's the same for teams throughout our league - and indeed beyond!"

Town expect to have Jimmy Hinds back for the game and the Town number two says: "It'll be good to get Jimmy back, he is an important player for us and the key to us seeing what is already a wonderful season of development and improvement to a good conclusion is keeping our players fit - over the next seven weeks the squad strength both in terms of numbers and quality/ability, is going to be so important, not to say absolutely crucial to where we take this season in terms of final table positions."

Tonight's game at Shepton Mallet has a 7.30pm kick-off.

For Town supporters travelling to the game the directions are: From the town take B3136 (Glastonbury Road) for approximately 1/2 mile. Turn right at junction of Old Wells Road near King William Public House. Approximately 300 yards up the Old Wells Road turn left into the playing fields. The all-important Sat Nav postcode for the ground is: BA4 5XN