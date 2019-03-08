Exmouth Town in Tuesday night FA Cup home action - a big match preview

Exmouth Town's club name up in lights at Wembley Stadium Archant

Tonight (Tuesday) Exmouth Town look to continue their run in this season's FA Cup when they entertain Yate Town in a Preliminary Round replay at Southern Road (7.30pm).

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0111. Picture: Terry Ife Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0111. Picture: Terry Ife

Missing from the Town team that played in the first game will be right back James Richards - named Man of the Match after the Town win last Saturday - who is with his wife as she prepares to deliver their first child (good luck to the family!). Also missing this evening is Callum Shipton who scored one of the three Town goals that saw tem make FA Vase progress at the weekend.

The teams shared four goals 10 days ago in South Gloucestershire and so will meet again tonight to see who will make the trip this coming Saturday (September 7) to Swindon-based Highworth Town (3pm).

Both Town and Yate were in action last Saturday with Town making FA Vase progress at the expense of another Western League outfit - Brislington, while Yate Town were in Southern league premier Division action and they were unable to win for the fourth time in five early season league games, being held 2-2 by visiting Hendon.

Admission this evening is: £6.00 (Adults); Concessions: £4.00 (O65/U18); £3.00 (U16). The club advise that due to FA regulations they are unable to offer their usual free entry to all U16 and season ticket holders - these cup ties are 'all pay'.

The Southern Road clubhouse and gates open at 6.15pm.

Speaking ahead of the game, Town assistant boss Andy Rawlings said: "It's going to be a thrilling evening. They [Yate] are a good side, but we matched them blow for blow up in Gloucestershire and that was on a surface they are used to. Their home pitch is like a carpet and a real luxury to play on and I fancy that tonight the visiting team may find our playing surface nowhere near as 'true' as theirs! "

He continued: "Given their higher league status we must be considered underdogs once again. but there is am long history of FA Cup surprises and hopefully another will be written this evening at Southern Road."

As for the missing James Richards, the Town number two says: "It's a shame that James is out, but he has a much more important event to attend and of course, best wishes go to him and his wife from all at the club.

"He will be missed, of course, as he has become a key figure for us within the system we like to play.

"However, we have put together a big squad for just such occasions as these when we need to make changes and I have no doubt that whoever makes the start will do themselves justice and play their part in what we certainly hope is another special night for the club."

Rawlings concluded by adding: "I am sure the Town faithful will be out in force tonight. They really do make a difference and their involvement at Yate was crucial to us having a good day up there. Now I hope they again come out in numbers to play their part tonight."

So what about the team waiting for tonight's winners in a game that will take place in Wiltshire this coming Saturday (September 7).

Exmouth Town will play Highworth Town in the FA Cup first round qualifiers if they

Highworth Town play their football at The Elms Recreation Ground which holds 2,000 and is shared with the town's cricket club.

They currently play in the Southern South Division and are in 11th place having won one and lost two of their games this campaign.

They entered the FA Cup at the preliminary round and defeated Ardley United 3-0 at home.

Town have played Highworth Town in the FA Cup before back in the 2003-04 season when they met in the second qualifying round.

Town's run that started with a 3-2 away win at Barnstaple Town in the extra-preliminary round was ended by Highworth Town when they triumphed 1-0 at Southern Road.

But first, of course, Town must win their replay tonight against Yate Town.