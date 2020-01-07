Exmouth Town in Tuesday night cup action at Shpeton Mallet

Exmouth Town head for Shepton Mallet tonight (Tuesday) to contest a Les Phillips Cup tie that has, for the winners, a last eight berth as the prize.

Exmouth Town's run in the 19/20 Les Phillips Cup. Picture: Archant Exmouth Town's run in the 19/20 Les Phillips Cup. Picture: Archant

The sides met as recently as November 30 at Southern Road when goals from Jordan Harris and Ben Steer saw Town to a 2-1 Toolstation Western League win.

Town are expected to field a team much changed from the one that beat Bitton 2-0 in a league game last Saturday.

Town fielded a similar side in the last round when they put out Parkway. The Exmouth club beat Almonsbury 4-1 away in the preliminary round before besting Plymouth Parkway 4-1 at home in the first round.

Shepton Mallet have played just the one game so far, a 4-0 away win at Hengrove Athletic.

Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings says: "It's true to say that the cup competition, while of course, important to us, we are mindful of the need to keep legs fresh for the serious stuff which, in our case has to be the league games that are coming thick and fast now. That's not to say we will disrespect the cup competition, far from it! Indeed, we intend to field an eleven at Shepton Mallet that w e think can do a job for us and take us into the next round."

He continued: "Look, we did similar against Parkway and got the result we wanted. However, the bottom line is that we wont take chances on players who might have a niggle who would, otherwise be risked in terms of a league game and anyway, we have a successful second team at Southern Road and also a very promising Under-18 team and so competitions such as this one are the perfect platforms on which lads can be given their opportunity to show us what they are capable of in terms of playing at first team level."

He added: "We are taking three from the second team and hopefully the team we send out up at Shepton tonight will be good enough to do the job."

Join us here on the Journal website from 10pm when we will bring you first news of the Town Tuesday night cup tie.