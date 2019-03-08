Advanced search

Exmouth Town in Tuesday night cup action at Cullompton Rangers

PUBLISHED: 10:42 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:42 24 September 2019

Exmouth Town supporters at Cadbury Heath. Picture; MARTIN COOK

Archant

Exmouth Town head for Cullompton Rangers on Tuesday night to contest a Devon St Lukes Bowl tie, writes Steve Birley.

If truth be known, it is probably a match that the Southern Road men could have done without - even at this early stage of the season!

Saturday's trip to Cribbs for a Western League Premier Division match was only Towns fourth league game of the campaign and, between their previous game and the visit to Cribbs, Town played no fewer than seven cup ties across three competitions!

Speaking ahead of the game in Mid Devon, Town assistant boss Andy Rawlings says: "We will mix and match for we have a couple of knocks and, let's face it, the lads have been playing a succession of big game sin recent weeks. The cup ties are great fun, but it's all extra games and they come at a cost in terms of any players who might be trying to get through games carrying a slight knock."

Tiverton Town created something of a 'shock' this week by announcing that there were unable to fulfil a midweek cup engagement at Tavistock. Their inability to raise a side is not totally surprising for they too have had a busy early season schedule and the Ladysmead club no longer have a second team. In Exmouth Town's case they have a reserve team and also an Under-18s side and so can 'mix and match' when there's a need. Also, Town are working with a large squad and it's games just like this one at Cullompton on a Tuesday evening that the larger squad was put together for.

Rawlings says: "We'll send a team out at Cully to hopefully do the job for us, but if I was to be totally honest, and this is not meant in any way to be disrespectful l to the opposition or to the competition, but we really do have bigger fish to fry in terms of the bigger picture of our season."

