Exmouth Town in Tuesday night action at Almondsbury - the thoughts of assistant boss Andy Rawlings

Exmouth Town supporters at Cadbury Heath. Picture: MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town travel to Almondsbury tonight (Tuesday) to contest a Les Phillips Cup (the league cup of the Toolstation Western League) tie at Almondsbury.

Town will be making a number of changes to their side for the cup tie, some forced and some to give game time to the wider squad.

Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings explained saying: "We always planned to use the cup as an opportunity to give game time to some of the players in the squad who have not had that much action so far this season.

"We also have some injuries to factor in and one or two tired legs following some tough games of late. One of the things we planned during the summer when we were putting the squad together was for this very sort of scenario. One in which we face a long midweek evening trek to play a league cup tie which offers a great opportunity for lads who arguably need to be playing, to get some serious game time under their belts."

He continued: "Like in any season and indeed, with every club, you have priorities and the league cup, whilst obvsiouly improtnat, in the grand scheme of things it does stand below the league and the FA Vase in terms of what we are looking to do this season.

"That said we are sending a team to Almondsbury to do the job for us and we would very much like to be in the next round of the competition.

"It's very much the case that we want to win this game, but to do so, we are putting out faith in the squad and hoping that they rise to the challenge."

There's another cup game next midweek with a Tuesday night trip to Cullompton Rangers for an Devon St Lukes Bowl tie and there's more Toolstation Western League action for Town when they travel to Cribbs on Saturday (September 21).

Indeed, the next time the Southern Road faithful get the chance to see Town at home is not until the final Saturday of the month with the September 28 meeting with Cadbury Heath in a league game.

Rawlings says: "We are certainly racking up the miles just now, that stretch of the M5 between Exeter and Bristol is a second home to many of us right now! However, it is what it is and, if you want to get on in this game then you need to be prepared to the hard yards - and we are certainly willing to do just that."