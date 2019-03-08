Advanced search

Exmouth Town in the FA Cup - Yate Town win midweek game at Taunton Town

PUBLISHED: 13:44 15 August 2019

Exmouth Town's club name up in lights at Wembley Stadium

Exmouth Town's club name up in lights at Wembley Stadium

Archant

Exmouth Town's next opposition in the FA Cup, Yate Town, were 4-0 winners of their Wednesday night Southern League Premier Division game at Taunton Town.

Yate, who lost 3-1 at home to Blackfield and Langley in a Saturday league game, were one up at Taunton after just 60 seconds with midfielder Luke Spokes netting.

Exmouth Town manager Kevin Hill and his number two Andy Rawlings were at the game to see Nicholas Pearce double the lead nine minutes into the second half and, just past the hour mark, Spokes score his second.

A comprehensive 4-0 win was wrapped up in added time when James Ollis scored.

This Saturday (August 17) Yate Town are again away league action with a trip to Poole Town.

Town will travel to Yate Town for the FA Cup preliminary round tie on Saturday August 24.

Exmouth Town thirds were in midweek action with a pre-season friendly against higher division Bishops Blaize. The match, played at Town Lane, Woodbury, saw beaten 6-0.

The Town thirds are in action again on Saturday (August 17) when they meet Sidmouth Town 4ths in a friendly and they also host Priory Reserves at Town Lane next Tuesday (August 20) with the game having a 7pm kick-off.

Town Reserves begin their Devon League campaign with a Saturday (August 17) Southern Road meeting with Exeter University (3pm).

