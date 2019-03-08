Exmouth Town in the FA Cup - travel arrangements for Saturdays game at Highworth Town

Exmouth Town fans got behind their team at Bitton and similar is expected this Saturday for the FA Cup at Yate Town. Picture; MARTIN COOK Archant

Following their stunning Tuesday night FA Cup win over Southern League Premier Division Yate Town, Exmouth Town have been left with little time to put together travel arrangements for the next round of the competition which takes place this coming Saturday (September 7).

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife

However, as impressive as the Town players were on the Southern Road turf on Tuesday night (goals from Ben Steer and Aaron Denny saw them to a2-0 win), the off-the-field Town team have been equally slick in putting together a two coach operation that will take players and supporters to Wiltshire on Saturday!

Town will be running two coaches to Saturday's big game at Highworth Town with the coaches departing Southern Road at 10.15am sharp.

Supporters can get a seat by contacting Martin Cook either by email at cook209@hotmail.com or by phoning him (after 6pm please) on 07599 346689.

Coach tickets cost £15 per person.

The club's Martin Cook says: "Unfortunately, as much as we would love to take U18's, we can only do so if they are accompanied with an adult."

The cost for any U18s travelling is £8.

Martin adds: "We really do not have much time to get this all together but no doubt the magnificent support that was with us every kick of the way on Tuesday night will recognise we need numbers confirmed quickly so hopefully folk will get in touch with me asap."