Exmouth Town in the FA Cup - Saturday travel and what do we know about Highworth Town

PUBLISHED: 13:26 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:35 05 September 2019

Archant

Exmouth Town look set to have a lot of support with them when they travel up the M5 and M4 to Swindon for Saturday's FA Cup 1st Qualifying Round tie at Highworth Town.

Twenty-four hours after announcing they were running organised travel to the game, Town have only 25 seats left! If anyone wants to join the club on the day then they are asked to get in touch with travel organiser Martin Cook as soon as they can.

Martin can be contacted on 07599 346689 (please call him after 6pm) or email him at cook209@hotmail.com

Tickets are 315 a person and the coaches are set to depart Southern Road at 10.15am sharp.

So, what do we know about Saturday's FA Cup opposition Highworth Town? They play in the Bet Victor Southern League Division One South and they met Devon opposition as recently as last week when they won 1-0 at Willand Rovers.

Highworth reached this round of the FA Cup with a 3-0 win over Ardley United, but they had lost both their home league games so far this season, before seeing off Sholing 1-0 in a league game last night (Wednesday). Edjidja Mbunga scored the only goal of the game and the win saw Highworth climb to sixth in the table with nine points from five games to date.

The home defeats they have suffered in the league so far have both been 1-0 reversals; to Frome Town on August 17 and on August Bank Holiday Monday against Cirencester.

Their home ground, The Elms Recreation Ground, Highworth, Nr Swindon (SN6 7DD) has a capacity of 1,500 and their team colours are green.

Like Town, Highworth now produce an online programme. Admission to their Save on Tyres Stadium home is £9 for adults and £7 for concessions with U18s £3 and Under-12s are admitted free. For parking close to the ground use the post code SN6 7SJ

Highworth's best FA Cup run to date came back in the 2003-04 campaign when they reached the 3rd Qualifying round and, as recently as the 2014/15 season, Highworth were FA Vase semi-finalists.

