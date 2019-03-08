Exmouth Town in Sunday action but there's Saturday matches for other Town teams

Exmouth Town thirds who have made a great start to the new Macxron League Division Eight campaign. Picture:m EXMOUTH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB Archant

There's no Saturday action for the Exmouth Town first team for their next Toolstation Western League Premier Division is taking place on Sunday (October 6) when they visit Wellington for a game that is part of the League's Ground Hop weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

ExmouthTown U16s before their 2-0 derby success over Exmouth United. Picture ETFC ExmouthTown U16s before their 2-0 derby success over Exmouth United. Picture ETFC

That means the spotlight falls on the club's two other senior teams and the youth teams in terms of Saturday action.

The Town Reserves who were so impressive in midweek when they defeated Topsham Town 3-1 beneath the Southern Road floodlights are in more home action when they entertain Braunton in another Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North and East meeting.

The Town third team head into Exciter and the King George V Playing Felids where they will, take on Kenn United in a Macron League Division Eight game.

The youth team action sees the Town U8s, A and B teams making the trip across East Devon to face Honiton Town A and B with kick-off set for 10.30am.

The Town Under-12s are also playing Honiton TTown with this game taking place at Town Lane, Woodbury where kick-off is also at 10.30am.

Also in action, and at home, are the Under-14s who take on Millwey Rise at Warren View (10.30am) while the Under-16s travel across to Acland Park to meet Feniton (10.30am). The Town Under-18s have a weekend off.