Exmouth Town in midweek cup action at Willand Rovers

Dean Stamp in action for Willand Rovers in their 1-1 draw against Basingstoke Town in a match played at Winchester. Picturev CHRISTOPHER DEAN Archant

Exmouth Town are in action tonight (Wednesday) when they travel to Bet Victor Southern League Willand Rovers to contest a quarter-final tie in the Devon St Lukes' Bowl and kick-off is at 7.30pm.

This cup tie has twice been postponed owing to an unfit Silver Street playing surface and, with lots of rain since the weekend when the pitch in Mid Devon was last used, conditions are likely to be heavy, at best!

Town go into the game off the back of Saturday's 7-1 thrashing of Chipping Sodbury Town, a result that maitained what is certinly 'Fortress Southern Road' with Town unbeaten at home in league games since a 1-0 defeat to Cullompton Rangers on Boxing Day 2018!

Last Saturday, Willand Rovers, who won the Toolstation League Premier Division last season, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Basingstoke Town in a game that was played at the home of Winchester City who are the Basingstoke 'landlords' this season.

Willand Rovers sit 14th in the Bet Victor Southern League Division One South having won 10, drawn two and lost 12 of their 24 league games so far this season.

Speaking about the visit to Willand, Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings says: 'With the games coming thick and fast we will look to use the wider squad. It's fair to say that with Brislington and then Parkway both home in the space of three days between Saturday and Monday, we have to be mindful of players carrying knocks. That said, this is a quarter-final tie and desreves to be given respect in as much as, of course we arev looking to go up there and give them a game. Their standing as a Southern League outfit suggests they ought to win, but in cup football as showed earlier this season - anything can happen and whatever Town side we field tonight we will be looking to get a job done.'