Exmouth Town in Mid Devon action tonight

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

A preview of the midweek cup match facing Exmouth Town at Willand on Wednesday night

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth Town are in cup action tonight (Wednesday) when they travel to Southern League Division One South outfit Willand Rovers to contest a Devon St Lukes Bowl Cup tie.

Speaking ahead of the game, Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings said: "It's a great opportunity for us to call on the wider squad.

"It's probably fair to say that cup competitions do not sit high in terms of our season's targets, but then, as we have seen so far this campaign, the lads have been brilliant in such competitions. We have mixed and matched previously and always got a performance from the team and I'd expect no different tonight. That said, Willand Rovers were the champions of the level we are playing at for the first tim in a long while this season and that speaks volumes for the strength in depth they must have. I don't doubt they have a big squad, even though they don't, these days, run a second team. Silver Street [the Rovers home ground], is a great place to go and play and I am sure that whatever 11 we send out - and the lads who start on the bench - will give us their all and who knows, if Willand are slightly off the pace and we are good enough, then we will get our just rewards, its sure to be a fascinating encounter."

As for who will keep goal tonight for Town, Rawlings says: "That does remain to be seen. I know Kev [Town boss Kevin Hill] has a few 'irons in the fire' and it may well be that we can borrow as we did on Saturday with Macron League Kentisbeare letting us have the services of young Harrison Burton."

While Town were in action last Saturday, winning 3-0 at Chipping Sodbury Town, Rovers were forced to sit out the matchday as their Southern League game at Barnstaple was called off owing to a waterlogged surface in North Devon.

Willand Rovers have played three times since the start of the year. They began with a New Years Day meeting at home to Bideford who they beat 3-2 in front of a Silver Street crowd of 206. Three days later they repeated that score line with a 3-2 win away at Mangotsfield United. However, their most recent league outing was on January 11 when Rovers were beaten 4-0 at Thatcham Town.

Willand Rovers manager Russell Jee is likely to do similar to Kevin Hill with his team as, this coming Saturday, Rovers have a big Southern League South game with second-placed Frome Town and Jee has often been quoted as saying that the league is the clubs priority.

Tonight's game at Silver Street, Willand, kicks-off at 7.30pm