Exmouth Town in home FA Vase action

Exmouth Town supporters at Cadbury Heath. Picture: MARTIN COOK Archant

Saturday (October 5) sees Exmouth Town entertain Portland United in the FA Vase with the Southern Road kick-off at 3pm.

Not only is a big FA Vase match day for Town, but the club is also taking part in the nation wide football event that is Non-League Day.

Town will be donating 50p of every pint they sell between 1pm and 6pm during and after the club's FA Vase tie at Southern Road against Sydenhams Wessex League Portland United to support the charity Prostate UK.

Full marks to all involved at Town for his initiative. Town director, and the first team physio, Bob Chard says: "We feel this is a great opportunity to enjoy the FA Vase tie and embrace some fund raising in support of Prostrate UK."

He continued: "We are indebted to some of our suppliers who have been extremely generous in supporting this cause and particular thanks go to Heineken UK, Thatchers Cider, St Austell Brewery, Carlsberg UK and Bath Ales."

So, what do know about Portland United?

The Dorset-based side warmed up for their visit to East Devon in an emphatic way, beating second from bottom Amesbury United 12-2.

The game was the seventh of the league term for Portland who got one round further than Town in the FA Cup before going out 1-0 to Salisbury City in the 2nd Qualifying Round.

The Portland goals on Saturday came from Jamie Symes (4), Ben Morris (3), Ryan Ryan McKechnie (2), Alex Halloran, Sean Stewart and substitute Mohammed Al Amin. The win was only the second of the league campaign for Portland who sit 14th in the Sydenhams Wessex League Premier Division with nine points from seven games.

The Portland United season so far:

Portland United launched their season on Saturday, August 3 league game at AFC Stoneham where they lost 4-1. Three days later they drew their opening home league game, sharing two goals with Shaftesbury and then, on August 10, they began their FA Cup run with a 3-0 victory at Solent University.

League action next and a 2-2 home draw with Horndean before another FA Cup tie which saw them beat Hamworthy United by the odd goal in seven. Their final game of August saw them draw 1-1 at Tadley Calleva.

September began with a 2-0 FA Cup win at Longlevens and then it was back to league action and a first win of the Sydenhams League campaign, a 5-0 home success against Fleet Town. September 21, saw the Portland FA Cup run ended with a narrow single goal defeat to Salisbury City and September's schedule ended with a 2-0 home league win over Baffins Milton Rovers.

October began with a narrow 3-2 midweek defeat at Christchurch before last Saturday's 12-2 mauling of Amesbury Town. Portland were in action on Tuesday night when they hosted second Bournemouth in a league game.

Who gets their goals

Jamie Symes is Portland's top scorer this season with 10 goals in 12 matches. Ben Morris is the 'best of the rest' with five goals in eight Jamie Beasley, who has also appeared in eight games so far this term, has three goals to his name.

If the game is all square after 90 minutes then extra-time will be played if necessary and if the sides are still level than there will be a replay next Tuesday at Portland (October 16).

As well as a place in the next round of the FA Vase, the winners will also receive a cheque for £825.00 and the losers £275.00.