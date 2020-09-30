Exmouth Town in home action tonight (Wednesday)

Aarron Denny comes under a challenge from Plymouth Argyle's Isaac Burton during Exmouth Town's 4-0 win at Southern Road. Picture GERRY HUNT Archant

Exmouth Town versus Bridport - match preview

Exmouth Town are in action tonight (Wednesday) when they entertain Bridport for what will be a fifth match of the fledgling Toolstation Western League Premier Division campaign.

In terms of team news for the game, one that kicks off at 7.30pm, the only doubt is over Dean Billingsley who picked up a dead leg in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Bridgwater Town.

If the striker is fit then the squad is set to be unchanged from that that was on duty in North Somerset on Saturday.

Speaking after that win in Somerset and ahead of tonight’s game, Town assistant boss Andy Rawlings said: “It was a comfortable afternoon for the lads in as much as they had a measure of control throughout.

“Indeed, even when they [Bridgwater] came back to make it 2-1 there was no panic.

“That’s always the sign of a confident team for, rather than fret about suddenly being pegged back from 2—0 to 2-1, they rolled their sleeves up and went in search of a third goal – and got it!”

As for the meeting with Bridport and the fact that Town beat the Dorset side home and away last season, the Town number two says: “Look, there’s no such thing as a ‘gimmee’ in this division. And that was so highlighted by last night’s results - (Bridgwater Town beat Buckland Athletic 1-0 while Bradford Town lost 2-0 on the artificial surface at Keynsham Town).

“The fact we beat Bridport twice last year really counts for nothing in terms of what might happen this evening at Southern Road.”

He continued: “OK, some might point to the ‘games-so-far’ record of Bridport and highlight five defeats in seven. But I’d then say that one of the defeats was a narrow 2-1 FA Cup loss at Southern League Willand Rovers and they did recently enjoy a 4-3 FA Vase win over Str Austell – and their one league win to date came against Bridgwater Town.

“So, we’ll, be giving them [Bridport] all the respect they deserve whilst also being mindful that we are at home, there will once again, no doubt, be a superb home crowd in at Southern Road, and so the onus is on us to work hard to make sure we send those superb Town supporters home happy!”

Victory tonight for Town could well see them end the night in a top four slot.

The Bridport season so far: Bridport launched their season with a 2-1 FA Cup defeat at Willand Rovers before starting a new league campaign with a 6-1 defeat at Cribbs which was followed by a 1-0 home reversal at the hands of Street. Next up they went doen 5-0 on a visit to Buckland Athletic before a splendid September 19, 4-3 FA Vase win over St Austell. Last midweek they were 2-0 home winners over Bridgwater Town and then, in their most recent outing ahead of tonight’s game, they were beaten 4-1 away at Odd Down on Saturday.

Tonight’s other Toolstation Western League Premier Division fixtures:

Cadbury Heath vs Street; Clevedon Town vs Shepton Mallet; Roman Glass St George vs Westbury United and Wellington vs Plymouth Parkway

Last night’s results with attendances in brackets:

Bitton 2, Cribbs 0 (101); Bridgwater Town 1, Buckland Athletic 0 (231); Chipping Sodbury Town 4, Hallen 4; Keynsham Town 2, Bradford Town 0 (172) and Odd Down 3, Brislington 2 (69).