Exmouth Town in home action tonight (Wednesday)

Exmouth Town 'Muff Town Casuals' in Port Elizabeth taking in the South Africa versus England Test Match. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN Archant

Exmouth Town's Toolstation Western League game with Cribbs tonight (Wednesday) is ON!

Town's Southern Road pitch passed an early afternoon inspection and the game, that kicks off at 7.45pm, has been given the green light.

Town head into the match looking to bring to an end a run of four matches without a win with three straight defeats on the road since the last home game - the 0-0 draw with Weston-super-Mare.

Since that shut out draw with the Somerset men, Town have gone down in league games at Roman Glass St George (3-2) and Saturday's disappointing 4-1 reversal at Hallen and exited the Les Phillips Cup, beaten 3-1 in a midweek game at Weston-super-Mare.

Opportunity knocks though for Town tonight with visiting Cribbs sporting an even worse recent record - they have lost their last seven matches and have won just one of their last 12! That lone victory did come in an away game - a 1-0 win at Westbury United on December 14. However, since then it's a record of played seven and lost seven!

Town beat Cribbs when they visited Exmouth back on September 21 with the home side securing a 4-0 success thanks to a hat-trick from Ben Steer and one from Ace High.

Speakingb ahead of the game, Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings says: "Given how poor we were at Hallen, this game cannot come quick enough for the lads to 'make it up' to the Town faithful. No one sets out to have a bad game, but we were guilty of lots of bad games up at Hallen. That said, it's a new challenge tonight and one we can look forward to and, lets not lose sight of the fact that we are currently unbeaten at home this season and that is a record the lads have worked hard to maintain this season and hopefuly its one that will still be in place after the game."

The Town number two added: "Mind you, I am sure Kev [Town boss Kevin Hill] will remind the lads that, as we have said many times before, at this level there are no 'gimme' games and you have to work hard to earn any just rewards. That said, I am sure the team we charge with wearing the home kit tonight will get out and show us what they are all about."

Tonight's game at Town is one of three Toolstation Western League top flight matches being played. The others see BRADFORD TOWN host Shepton Mallet while Tavistock make the trip to CADBURY HEATH.

Come back here at 10pm tonight for news of the Town game...