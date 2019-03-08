Exmouth Town in FA Vase action at Tavistock tonight

Exmouth Town are in FA Vase action tonight (Wednesday) when they head for Tavistock to try once again to play their second round tie after Saturday's washout.

Kick-off at Tavistock is 7.45pm and we will bring you a full-time match summary here from 10pm.

The Town tie at Tavistock is one of three FA vase matches tonight featuring Toolstation League outfits with Bradford Town making the trip to Baffins Milton Rovers and Bridgwater Town in action at Saltash.

The winners of tonight's Vase tie at Tavistock will be at home in round three to another Toolstation Western League side in Buckland Athletic with that tie set to be played on the final Saturday of November.

On Saturday (November 9) Town are back in home league action with the visitors to Southern Road being Cribbs.

Cribbs were in action last Sunday when they won an FA Vase tie, 3-1 at Hellenic League top flight side Thornbury Town.

Exmouth Town have already met, and beaten, Cribbs this season for Kevin Hill's men were 4-1 winners when they travelled to Cribbs on September 21 for a league game that saw Ben Steer net a hat-trick with the other Town goal being scored by Ace High.

Cribbs sit 15th in the Premier Division table and their Saturday visit to Southern Road is away game number seven in their league campaign.

They have a mixed bag of results so far this season with one draws, two wins and three defeats on their travels.

Cribbs drew their first away game, 1-1 at Bridgwater Town and then lost 2-1 at Cadbury Heath before suffering a 3-0 defeat on their visit to Clevedon Town. They won their first away league game at the fourth time of asking, beating hosts Chipping Sodbury Town 2-0 on September 14.

Next up was a splendid 3-2 success at Street before, in their most recent away game, they lost 1-0 at Brislington.