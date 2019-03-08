Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Exmouth Town in FA Cup win over Barnstaple Town - now for Yate Town away

PUBLISHED: 21:02 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:02 10 August 2019

Exmouth Town at home to Bridport. Ref exsp 32 19TI 9557. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town at home to Bridport. Ref exsp 32 19TI 9557. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town eased their way into the FA Cup preliminary round with a thoroughly competent all-round display that earned them a 2-0 Southern Road win over Barnstaple Town before a crowd of 301.

Exmouth Town at home to Bridport. Ref exsp 32 19TI 9571. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Town at home to Bridport. Ref exsp 32 19TI 9571. Picture: Terry Ife

Town bossed long periods of the game against the BetVictor Southern League Division One South side, but had to wait until the 42nd minute to take the lead when Aaron Denny controlled a ball on edge of box before getting the better of his marker and drilling a shot from 18 yards into the bottom corner of the net.

Just two minutes later the lead was doubled with scorer turning provider as Denny played in Jordan Harris and he rifled a left footed shot that went into the net under the Barum glovesman.

Two goals to the good at the break was the very least that Town deserved, but they did need a superb second half save from Chris Wright to keep them two up.

In the final third of the contest Ace High first saw a header cannon back off the crossbar before he got in front of the goalkeeper to net, but the 'goal' was disallowed.

In the closing stages Town closed the game out in a degree of comfort and can now plan their trip to Southern League side Premier side, Yate Town, in the next round which takes place on Saturday, August 24.

Aaron Denny was named the Bradford Building Supplies Town Man of the Match.

Town's next round opponents, Yate Town, opened their league account at the same time as Town were beating Barum and the Bristol side were beaten 4-1 at home by Blackfield & Langley. They are in action on Wednesday (August 14) when they visit Taunton Town in their second league game of the campaign.

Exmouth Town are next in action on Saturday (August 17) when they travel to Bitton for the second outing of their Western League campaign.

Most Read

Youths involved in brawl in Exmouth town centre

Dropping the alcohol and tobacco sales for a health-conscious newsagent

Shaun Spring, of Cabin News. Picture: Shaun Spring

I’m a presenter, get me out of here – Jeremy Vine tries out Exmouth’s escape room

Jeremy Vine and his family after escaping the Sherlock Holmes-themed room in 55 minutes. Picture: Helen Tribble

HFest is back – 12 acts to perform across two stages to raise funds for armed forces charities

HFest 2018. Picture: Rex Preston

Rainstorm could affect various events this week

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Most Read

Youths involved in brawl in Exmouth town centre

Dropping the alcohol and tobacco sales for a health-conscious newsagent

Shaun Spring, of Cabin News. Picture: Shaun Spring

I’m a presenter, get me out of here – Jeremy Vine tries out Exmouth’s escape room

Jeremy Vine and his family after escaping the Sherlock Holmes-themed room in 55 minutes. Picture: Helen Tribble

HFest is back – 12 acts to perform across two stages to raise funds for armed forces charities

HFest 2018. Picture: Rex Preston

Rainstorm could affect various events this week

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town in FA Cup win over Barnstaple Town - now for Yate Town away

Exmouth Town at home to Bridport. Ref exsp 32 19TI 9557. Picture: Terry Ife

Which bands will the organiser of the Beautiful Days festival be making sure he doesn’t miss?

Skunk Anansie, headlining on Friday night. Picture: Tom Barnes

Devonians needed to take part in new More4 Devon and Cornwall series

Exmoor farmer Cyril Cole near South Molton featured on the last More4 series of Devon & Cornwall as he talked of his efforts to create wildflower meadows. Picture: True North

£300,000 in developer cash to be spent on sports projects

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth lifeboat called out to capsized dinghy in the Exe

Exmouth inshore lifeboat George Bearman II was called out after a dinghy capsized in the River Exe. Picture: RNLI/Emma Tarling
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists