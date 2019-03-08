Exmouth Town in FA Cup win over Barnstaple Town - now for Yate Town away

Exmouth Town eased their way into the FA Cup preliminary round with a thoroughly competent all-round display that earned them a 2-0 Southern Road win over Barnstaple Town before a crowd of 301.

Town bossed long periods of the game against the BetVictor Southern League Division One South side, but had to wait until the 42nd minute to take the lead when Aaron Denny controlled a ball on edge of box before getting the better of his marker and drilling a shot from 18 yards into the bottom corner of the net.

Just two minutes later the lead was doubled with scorer turning provider as Denny played in Jordan Harris and he rifled a left footed shot that went into the net under the Barum glovesman.

Two goals to the good at the break was the very least that Town deserved, but they did need a superb second half save from Chris Wright to keep them two up.

In the final third of the contest Ace High first saw a header cannon back off the crossbar before he got in front of the goalkeeper to net, but the 'goal' was disallowed.

In the closing stages Town closed the game out in a degree of comfort and can now plan their trip to Southern League side Premier side, Yate Town, in the next round which takes place on Saturday, August 24.

Aaron Denny was named the Bradford Building Supplies Town Man of the Match.

Town's next round opponents, Yate Town, opened their league account at the same time as Town were beating Barum and the Bristol side were beaten 4-1 at home by Blackfield & Langley. They are in action on Wednesday (August 14) when they visit Taunton Town in their second league game of the campaign.

Exmouth Town are next in action on Saturday (August 17) when they travel to Bitton for the second outing of their Western League campaign.