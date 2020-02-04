Exmouth Town in cup action tonight at Bridgwater

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town are in cup action tonight when they visit the Fairfax Park home of Bridgwater Town to contest a Les Phillips Cup quarter-final tie (7.45pm).

The home side have done well in what is effectively the Toolstation Western League, League Cup, in recent seasons, reaching the semi-finals in both 2018 and 2019.

They have also enjoyed a fine start to the year, suffering just one defeat in five league and cup ties so far this season while Town, who went down 3-2 on the artificial surface at Roman Glass St George last Saturday, are heading up the M5 looking to prevent suffering a third successive game without a win for the first time in over 15 months!

Speaking ahead of tonight's game, Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings said: "It is sure to be a close contest. When they were at our place as recently as 10 days ago it was a good match. They [Bridgwater Town] were well organised and very difficult to break down. They also tend to score goals in every game they play so I guess, in that match at Southern Road, it was a case of both sides cancelling the other out.

"I am sure tonight will be a little different, if only because it's a cup tie and someone has to make progress into the last four of the competition."

In terms of the Town team news, Rawlings says: "It's no secret that, in a busy schedule, cup matches present an ideal platform on which to give game time to members of the wider squad.

"However, we are now at the latter stages of this particular competition and so we shall go up there as strong as we can be for an away midweek fixture."

James Richard and Max Gillard were both missing from the Town team that led 2-0 at Roman Glass St George before slipping to what was only a third defeat of the league term for Town - and all three losses have come away from home with Town remaining unbeaten at 'Fortress Southern Road', should be back for the trip to North Somerset where the match gets underway at 7.45pm.

Rawlings says: "Opportunity knocks for us to make it into the semi-finals of the league cup for the level we are now playing in and that's an opportunity we need to try and seize with both hands, if only to give our wonderful supporters something to enjoy."

Speaking about those Town fans, Rawlings said: "The crowd at Roman Glass St George could only have been around 50 and yet half of those were Town followers. The supporters have got behind this club in great numbers and it is always so good to see the travelling faithful when we are playing away from home."

As for what may happen at Bridgwater, Rawlings says: "We are going up there to give it our best possible shot and, if its not to be, then, so be it, but I can guarantee the supporters who go with us one thing, and that is we shall be giving our all to get the result that sends them home happy!"

After tonight Town will then have a few days to recuperate before they set off for Hallen on Saturday (February 8).

Hallen are one of the teams that jumped above Town after Saturday's games with Town now sitting fifth in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division.

We will carry news of the Town cup tie at Bridgwater Town here from 10pm tonight.