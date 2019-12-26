Exmouth Town Boxing Day game ON following morning pitch inspection

Exmouth Town fans got behind their team at Bitton and similar is expected this Saturday for the FA Cup at Yate Town. Picture; MARTIN COOK Archant

A look at the Boxing Day home game for Exmouth Town.

Exmouth Town's Boxing Day game goes ahead after the Southern Road surface passed a morning pitch inspection and so Town will host Buckland Athletic with the match kicking off at 1pm.

Once again Town are operating a matchday promotion with the Boxing Day offering being a pasty and a pint for £5.

ADMISSION: Entry to today's game is on the gate with the gates and clubhouse bar opening from noon. The adult charge is £6 with the concession price (for O65s and the U18s) being £4 and, as usual at Town, admission is FREE for the Under-16s and members of the armed forces on production of relevant ID.

THE OPPOSITION: Buckland Athletic come to Southern Road sitting 14th in the table with 22 points from 15 games to dat. They have won seven and lost seven and drawn one.

In terms of away league games this season - from the first away league game to date their away form is

LLWLWWDWL

They lost their first two away games, going down 5-0 at Tavistock and 4-0 at Bitton before a 3-1 win at Brislington on September 21. A 1-0 defeat at Cribbs was followed by a 3-1 success at Bridport and then they won 2-0 at Street. Next up, in terms of away games, was a 3-3 draw at Bridgwater and they then won 1-0 at Keynsham before their most recent away league game - a December 3 4-2 defeat at Shepton Mallet. The last time Buckland played - prior to today's visit to Southern Road, was back in December 7 when they lost 1-0 at home to table-topping Bradford Town.

NEXT UP FOR TOWN AFTER TODAY: On Saturday (December 28), Town end the year with an away game at Street.