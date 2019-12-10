Exmouth Town cup tie OFF

Exmouth Town are in Les Phillips League Cup action tonight (Tuesday) when they travel up the M5 to face Shepton Mallet (7.30pm).

Tonight's game would have been the 13th cup tie of the Town season - indeed, such has been the success that Kevin Hill's side has enjoyed this season that tonight's match is the 25th so far this and it means at full-time, Town will have played more cup ties than league games heading towards Christmas!

Town travel missing the two central defenders who played such a key part in Saturday's goalless draw with Hallen at Southern Road.

Tom Gardner and Jamie Dirrane are both missing and its unlikely Kieran Willdig will be on duty after he was replaced during the Hallen game with what looked a tight hamstring.

Town got through to this round after last Wednesday night's Southern Road win against Parkway.

Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings says of tonight's game: "We are going up there with the intention of looking to make progress in the competition. We are without a number of regulars, but as we have said before, and it certainly applies to our cup games like this midweek one, we have a large squad at the club and these games are ideal opportunities for us to have a closer look at the younger lads doing so well in the Town second team and Under-18 team."

Looking back on Saturday's 0-0 Southern Road draw with Hallen, Rawlings says:

"Last Saturday against Hallen we were up against, in my opinion, the best side we have faced in the Western League so far this season.

"They [Hallen] were well set-up and had the sort of organisational discipline that is the hallmark of all good sides.

"One thing that did impress us was that they had clearly 'had us watched' and so had a game plan that nullified us and worked - for them.

"That said, we felt we were unfortunate not to take the points as they did have to clear the ball off their goal line on two occasions in what was an excellent contest between two well-matched teams."

He continued: "While we were disappointed to have seen an end to our winning run at home, we were really pleased to see our first clean sheet in a while and hopefully we can go on another run of shut-outs."

SHEPTON MALLET CURRENT FORM - Tonight is Shepton Mallet's 14th home game of the season in all competitions. Their most recent home game was last Tuesday night when they defeated Buckland Athletic 4-2 in a league game. Prior to that they had lost 4-0 to Tavistock - their second home defeat of the campaign at home to Tavvy, who also won up there in a September FA Cup tie.

Of their 13 league and cup home outings so far, Shepton Mallet have won eight, drawn one and lost four.

In terms of their last six home (most recent first) - the current form is WLWWDL

This season at home they have beaten: Buckland (4-2); Bridgwater Town (1-0); Wellington (2-1) and (4-0); Brislington (4-1); Street (5-2) and (3-2) and Cadbury Heath (3-1).

They have been beaten by: Tavistock (0-4) and (1-2); Bradford Town (0-1) and by Bath City (5-1 in a Somerset Premier Cup tie)

The one draw to date has been a 1-1 score line in their meeting with Cadbury Heath.

IN THE PREVIOUS ROUND - Town beat Parkway 4-1 at Southern Road while Cadbury Heath were 4-0 winners over Hengrove

TONIGHTS WINNERS WILL THEN FACE - a trip to either Wells of Bridgwater Town in the quarter-finals

The full draw for the Les Phillips Cup Round Two.

Bradford Town v Bitton

Cheddar v Cribbs (playing tonight)

Hallen v Street (Hallen won 2-1)

Longwell Green Sports v Warminster Town (away win on penalties)

Roman Glass St George v Keynsham Town

Shepton Mallet v EXMOUTH TOWN

Tavistock v Clevedon Town

Wells City v Bridgwater Town (playing tonight)