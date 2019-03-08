Exmouth Town in action at Keynsham - all the Town team games for Saturday

Exmouth Town versus Street. Picture ARCHANT Archant

Exmouth Town next match preview and a list of all the Town team fixtures for the third Saturday of October

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth Town head up the M5 motorway for their latest Toolstation Western League Premier Division game and are in action at Keynsham who play on an artificial surface.

There is an earlier than usual kick-off for the fixture with the home club having on-going problems with their floodlights and so the match will be getting underway at 2.30pm.

Keynsham Town - current form

Keynsham Town are without a win in six with their last victory being an August 20, 2-1 home win over Roman Glass St George.

Since then, Keynsham have drawn at Bridport, Plymouth Parkway and Clevedon Town (this was a Somerset Premier Cup tie they eventually won on penalties) and lost at home to Tavistock.

Keynsham Town - Home form this season so far

(Most recent game first)

Tavistock (League) Lost 2-5

Clevedon Yown (League) Lost 3-4

Helston Athletic (FA Vase) Lost 0-1

Roman Glass St George (League) Won 2-1

Brislington (FA Cup) Lost 0-1

Wellington (League) Won 2-0

Travelling to Keynsham? The address is: The AJN Stadium, Crown Fields, Keynsham and the all-important post code for the sat nav is: BS31 2BE

And the other Town action on Saturday, October 19

There's home action for the Town second team when they host St Martins in a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East fixture that kicks off at 3pm at Southern Road where the club gates will be open from 2pm.

The Town third are in Mid Devon action when they visit Bradninch Reserves for a Macron League Division Eight game.

In terms of the Town youth teams, there's home action for the Exmouth Town Under-12s as they entertain Lympstone at Town Lane, Woodbury with the game having a 10.30am kick-off.

The Under-8s and the Under-14s both have a Saturday off, but there is action for the Town Under-16s who are in home action at the Archery Club pitches where they meet Hamlin (10.30am).