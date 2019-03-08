Exmouth Town - How far will the Southern Road men travel in their Western League campaign

Exmouth Town celebrate being runners-up in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division. Picture ADRIAN LANGDON This image is the copyright of Adrian Langdon, 58 Marshall Avenue, WADEBRIDGE, Cornwall UK. PL27 6BB

Exmouth Town are set to face almost 3,000 miles of travelling during the coming league campaign that will see them compete in the Toolstation Western League.

Town will face 20 other teams in their league campaign with many of the trips to clubs based up and around Bristol.

The Southern Road men will be up against Bitton, Bridgwater Town, Bradford Town, Buckland Athletic, Bridport, Brislington, Cadbury Heath, Clevedon Town, Cribbs, Chipping Sidbury Town, Hallen, Keynsham Town, Odd Down, Plymouth Parkway, Roman Glass St George, Shepton Mallet, Street, Tavistock, Westury United and Wellington.

The longest trip will be the one to Keynsham Town which will involve a 196.2 mile round trip. The next longest is the one to and from Bitton (193.6 miles) and the third longest is the 191.8 mile round trip to take on Brislington.

The shortest round trip will be the 49.8 mile round trip to meet Buckland Athleticand the only other sub 100 mile round trips are those to: Wellington (67 miles), Bridport (80.2), and Bridgwater Town (94.8).

The average round-trip for the Southern Road men is 141 miles.