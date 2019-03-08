Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth Town - How far will the Southern Road men travel in their Western League campaign

PUBLISHED: 21:10 15 June 2019 | UPDATED: 21:10 15 June 2019

Exmouth Town celebrate being runners-up in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division. Picture ADRIAN LANGDON

Exmouth Town celebrate being runners-up in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division. Picture ADRIAN LANGDON

This image is the copyright of Adrian Langdon, 58 Marshall Avenue, WADEBRIDGE, Cornwall UK. PL27 6BB

Exmouth Town are set to face almost 3,000 miles of travelling during the coming league campaign that will see them compete in the Toolstation Western League.

Town will face 20 other teams in their league campaign with many of the trips to clubs based up and around Bristol.

The Southern Road men will be up against Bitton, Bridgwater Town, Bradford Town, Buckland Athletic, Bridport, Brislington, Cadbury Heath, Clevedon Town, Cribbs, Chipping Sidbury Town, Hallen, Keynsham Town, Odd Down, Plymouth Parkway, Roman Glass St George, Shepton Mallet, Street, Tavistock, Westury United and Wellington.

The longest trip will be the one to Keynsham Town which will involve a 196.2 mile round trip. The next longest is the one to and from Bitton (193.6 miles) and the third longest is the 191.8 mile round trip to take on Brislington.

The shortest round trip will be the 49.8 mile round trip to meet Buckland Athleticand the only other sub 100 mile round trips are those to: Wellington (67 miles), Bridport (80.2), and Bridgwater Town (94.8).

The average round-trip for the Southern Road men is 141 miles.

Most Read

Photo shows anti-social behaviour blighting town’s dino trail

A youth photographed riding one of Exmouth's model dinosaurs.

New women’s boutique opening in Exmouth this weekend

The Strand Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8214. Picture: Terry Ife

New escape room challenges you to solve Sherlock’s latest case

Helen and Dan Tribble of Excape. Ref exe 24 19TI 6571. Picture: Terry Ife

Travellers have moved on - one mile up the road

Travellers in Exmouth's new Queens Drive carpark. Ref exe 24 19TI 1030024. Picture: Terry Ife

Bathers advised to avoid swimming at Exmouth today

Exmouth Beach. Ref exe 21 19TI 1020148. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Photo shows anti-social behaviour blighting town’s dino trail

A youth photographed riding one of Exmouth's model dinosaurs.

New women’s boutique opening in Exmouth this weekend

The Strand Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8214. Picture: Terry Ife

New escape room challenges you to solve Sherlock’s latest case

Helen and Dan Tribble of Excape. Ref exe 24 19TI 6571. Picture: Terry Ife

Travellers have moved on - one mile up the road

Travellers in Exmouth's new Queens Drive carpark. Ref exe 24 19TI 1030024. Picture: Terry Ife

Bathers advised to avoid swimming at Exmouth today

Exmouth Beach. Ref exe 21 19TI 1020148. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town - How far will the Southern Road men travel in their Western League campaign

Exmouth Town celebrate being runners-up in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division. Picture ADRIAN LANGDON

Exmouth suffer sixth straight top flight defeat with loss to Exeter

Exmouth Cricket Club v Exeter Cricket Club in the Premier Division. Picture: Sam Cooper

Somerset pair Jamie Overton and Dom Bess feature in Sidmouth v North Devon

Jamie Overton plays against Sidmouth Cricket Club. Picture: Sam Cooper

Exmouth Town face extra opposition in new league campaign

Exmouth at home to Bodmin. Ref exsp 52 18TI 7404. Picture: Terry Ife

Psychic vibration on the medium wave with Steve Holbrook

Clairvoyant medium Steve Holbrook. Picture: Corin Wright
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists