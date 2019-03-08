Exmouth Town hosting Tavistock at Southern Road tonight (Wednesday)

Exmouth Town's programme cover for their midweek meeting with Tavistock. Picture ARCHANT Archant

Exmouth Town are in home action tonight (Wednesday) with a Toolstation Western League meeting with Tavistock.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 'Lambs' pipped Town to the South West Peninsula League Premier Division title last season and, in their two league meetings, each team won once - 1-0, on the other's ground!

Town assistant boss Andy Rawlings, speaking ahead of the game says: "It's going to be a cracker, of that I have no doubt. Last seasons two games were both close encounters served up by two well-matched sides. I do think we are similar again this year in as much as we both have goals in us and also organised and disciplined defences and I believe in each team there's the midfield artistry and guile to unlock the other's defence so I don't doubt it'll be a close contest. That said, as the home team and playing again before our home support, we have a responsibility to those wonderful supporters to deliver a show that banishes the memory of that disappointing defeat at Keynsham on Saturday."

In terms of recent form Town saw their superb eight match winning run ended in a 1-0 loss on the artificial surface at Keynsham while the Lambs were being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Westbury,

No team in the Premier Division has played fewer games than Tavistock who enjoyed a superb FA Cup run - they got to a round further than Town before going out to Welling United - and so the Lambs will be playing only their eighth game of the league term tonight while Town will be playing their ninth.

CURRENT FORM

Tavistock sit 17th in the table and their most recent game was Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Westbury.

Before that they had beaten Shepton Mallet 4-1 in an FA Vase tie, drawn 1-1 at Hallen in a league game, lost an FA Cup tie at Welling United 4-1, lost 3-1 at Wellington in a league game and won 5-2 at Keynsham Town in a league game.

Last Six for Tavistock: DWDLLW

Town's 1-0 defeat at Keynsham Town ended a run of eight successive victories and a sequence of six clean sheet wins.

TEAM NEWS

Karl Rickard, who missed the Town defeat at Keynsham owing to a suspension for accumulative bookings, is available tonight but central defender Dave Rowe sits this one out owing to him also racking up early season bookings.

MATCH ENTRY

The Southern Road clubhouse and gates open at 6pm for the 7.30pm kick-off. Admission is £6 for adults and £4 for concessions (Over-65s and U18s) while once again, and, indeed, as is always the case, members of the armed forces are admitted free on production of a valid MOD90.