Exmouth Town hosting Plymouth Argyle Reserves in Wednesday night cup tie

PUBLISHED: 13:54 29 January 2019

Exmouth Town welcome Plymouth Argyle Reserves to Southern Road tonight (Wednesday) for a Devon Bowl quarter-final tie that kicks-off at 7.30pm.

The prize for tonight’s winners will be a semi-final away at either Buckland or Exeter City.

The other semi-final is between Cullompton Rangers and Plymouth Parkway.

The Southern Road gates open at 6.30pm, which is also when the clubhouse bar will be opening. Admission is £5 for adults with a concessionary price of £4 for the Over-65s and the Under-18s.

As usual at Southern Road, Under-16s are admitted free and there’s also a £1 off the admission price for supporters showing their season ticket upon entry.

Tonight’s game will see a winner for there is no extra-time in this competition. If the scores are level after 90 minutes then a penalty shoot-out will take place.

Town are in great shape heading into the game after Saturday’s 4-0 home win over Launceston. Ace High, now back amongst the goalS, netted a double in Saturday’s win and he is expected to once again lead the line against the League One strugglers’ second team.

Town have already beaten the Argyle second string this season, winning the league meeting played at Coach Road, Newton Abbot back in September, 1-0, thanks to a Nathan Cooper goal.

