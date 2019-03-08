Exmouth Town hosting Falklands Cup tonight at Southern Road (7pm)

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

There's action tonight (Wednesday) at Southern Road with Exmouth Town's ground hosting the annual Falklands Cup.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The meeting between The Royal Marines and The Parachute Regiment, kicks-off at 7pm.

Admission is free and the clubhouse will be open.

There's also action this evening for Exmouth Town as they make the short trip across to Axminster Town (7.30pm) for a final friendly run-out before Saturday's start of the new Western League season.

Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings says: "We are looking to play our strongest side to give them one final competitive game together before the real action begins at Southern Road against Bridport on Saturday."