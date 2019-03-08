Exmouth Town hosting Exeter City XI tonight - plus news of a major sponsorship for the Southern Road men

Exmouth Town Football Club, who are in pre-season action tonight (Wednesday) when they entertain an Exeter City XI, have announced a continuation of a long-standing sponsorship.

The Southern Road men are once again to have Bradford's Building Supplies as the main club sponsors and the company logo will be displayed on all Exmouth Town team shirts and their advertising boards will also feature prominently around the ground.

A new feature for this season will be the Bradford's Man of the Match board.

Town chairman Stuart Shaw says: "We are delighted to have agreed a new sponsorship with Bradford's.

"They have kindly sponsored us now for the past five years and we really do value our association with such a large South West-based company.

"I would like to personally thank the directors of Bradford's for their continuing support."

Whilst Bradford's remain as Town's main sponsors there are many other companies, who are supporting the club with perimeter advertising, programme advertisements and equipment.

Chairman Stuart Shaw says: "Again their support is greatly appreciated and a full list of the club sponsors can be found in the match day programme and on the Exmouth Town web site. What's more, I'd also say we are always actively seeking to welcome aboard new sponsors and I am always available to have that chat!"

Tonight's Southern Road kick-off is at 7.30pm.