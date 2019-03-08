Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Exmouth Town hosting Exeter City XI tonight - plus news of a major sponsorship for the Southern Road men

PUBLISHED: 09:28 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:28 24 July 2019

Exmouth Town Football Club, who are in pre-season action tonight (Wednesday) when they entertain an Exeter City XI, have announced a continuation of a long-standing sponsorship.

The Southern Road men are once again to have Bradford's Building Supplies as the main club sponsors and the company logo will be displayed on all Exmouth Town team shirts and their advertising boards will also feature prominently around the ground.

A new feature for this season will be the Bradford's Man of the Match board.

Town chairman Stuart Shaw says: "We are delighted to have agreed a new sponsorship with Bradford's.

"They have kindly sponsored us now for the past five years and we really do value our association with such a large South West-based company.

"I would like to personally thank the directors of Bradford's for their continuing support."

Whilst Bradford's remain as Town's main sponsors there are many other companies, who are supporting the club with perimeter advertising, programme advertisements and equipment.

Chairman Stuart Shaw says: "Again their support is greatly appreciated and a full list of the club sponsors can be found in the match day programme and on the Exmouth Town web site. What's more, I'd also say we are always actively seeking to welcome aboard new sponsors and I am always available to have that chat!"

Tonight's Southern Road kick-off is at 7.30pm.

Most Read

Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

Don’t storm Harbour View – council and tenant’s message after ‘joke’ protest

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Who is going to want to come on holiday here?’ Traders react to anti-social behaviour

From left to right: Mandy Smith and Justin Sanders of Bayleaf and Jacquie Hayward of Franklins. Picuture: Daniel Wilkins

Man accused of displaying abusive message in car barred from Exmouth until his trial

Kayak theft ‘took the wind out of my sails’ says lifelong watersports fan Gary

Gary Baker on Budleigh beach where his kayaks were stolen. Ref exb 29 19TI 8537. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

Don’t storm Harbour View – council and tenant’s message after ‘joke’ protest

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Who is going to want to come on holiday here?’ Traders react to anti-social behaviour

From left to right: Mandy Smith and Justin Sanders of Bayleaf and Jacquie Hayward of Franklins. Picuture: Daniel Wilkins

Man accused of displaying abusive message in car barred from Exmouth until his trial

Kayak theft ‘took the wind out of my sails’ says lifelong watersports fan Gary

Gary Baker on Budleigh beach where his kayaks were stolen. Ref exb 29 19TI 8537. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town hosting Exeter City XI tonight - plus news of a major sponsorship for the Southern Road men

English Riviera Car Show on Paignton Green this Sunday

Frank Butler’s Morgan Aero 8 which will be on show at the English Riviera Car Show this coming Sunday (July 28) on Paignton Green. Picture RUPERT BARKER

East Devon well placed to retain Exe League title

Golf club and ball

Nine-man Topsham St James 2nds beaten at Exwick

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Musakanda magic takes Budleigh into an A Division promotion berth

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists