Exmouth Town hosting an evening with Steve Bull in April

PUBLISHED: 10:19 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 07 February 2019

Exmouth Town are hosting a Sportsman's Dinner at their Southern Road headquarters on Friday, April 12 when the former Wolverhampton Wandersr and England star Steve Bull will be the guest speaker. Picture EXMOUTH TOWN FC

Archant

Exmouth Town are having a new kitchen fitted and it means that there are going to be bigger – and better – events taking place at the Southern Road clubhouse.

Town chairman Stuart Shaw explained, saying: “It has long been a feeling that we could – and indeed should – be doing more with our catering at the club and, by having a new kitchen put in, we are going to give ourselves the tools with which to put on events like sportsman’s dinners where we can now do the catering ‘in-house’.”

There is a local company that has been heavily involved in the new kitchen and that is Budleigh-based Jurassic Kitchens and Living Spaces, which can be found in the High Street, Budleigh.

Shaw says: “John Axon and his company have been brilliant and I am so grateful to him for the way he has handled everything with this major development for the club.”

The first time the new kitchen is expected to be put through its paces is at the forthcoming Town Sportsman’s Dinner that sees former Wolverhampton Wanderers and England star Steve Bull appear at Southern Road.

Tickets are available for the evening and cost £45 each or tables of 10 can be purchased for £400.

