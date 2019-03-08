Exmouth Town host Sticker on Saturday following midweek boost to title hopes

Exmouth Town player Dan Boere Archant

Saturday sees Exmouth Town play their final home game of the South West Peninsula League Premier Division campaign when they host Sticker.

As is now the norm, kick-off on Saturday is at 3pm and the Southern Road gates and clubhouse will be open from 1.30pm.

With Exeter City having League Two action away at Notts County, Town are once again rolling out their offer to Grecians’ season ticket holders and City Trust and City Supporters Club members of £1 off the regular match day entry on showing either a ECFC season ticket stub or a trust/supporters club membership card.

The prices on Saturday at Southern Road are: Adults £5 (£4 for ECFC members); Concessions £4 O65/U18 (£3 for ECFC members) and, as usual, Under-16s are admitted free.

Town have four away matches to follow their final home game and if they win them all then the only way they can be denied lifting the title is if rivals Tavistock win all eight of their final games!

Following the success of the coach that was filled for the win last Saturday at Launceston, Town are running another one to what is seen as a crucial fixture in terms of the title bid – the March 30 visit to Helston in Cornwall.

If any Town supporter would like to travel, could they please contact Martin Cook by email (cook209@hotmail.com) or see him at the Sticker game this Saturday. The cost of the trip to Helston is £15 per person, with the coach leaving Southern Road at 11am and picking up at Clyst St Mary at 11.15am.

Town’s South West Peninsula League Premier Division hopes got a big boost following the midweek results for their two rivals for the top honour, Plymouth Argyle Reserves and Tavistock.

Argyle went down 2-1 to Bodmin Town while Tavistock were held to a draw by visiting Elburton Athletic.

It all means that the latest Premier table – the top six – looks like this:

Exmouth Town 31 24 4 3 58 76

Plymouth Argyle Reserves 31 22 2 7 72 68

Tavistock 28 21 4 3 47 67

St Austell 29 20 3 6 34 63

Saltash United 28 17 4 7 35 55

Torpoint Athletic 31 15 6 10 18 51

The remaining games for the three title contenders are:

EXMOUTH TOWN – Six to play

March 23 H Sticker

March 30 A Helston

April 2 A Torpoint

April 19 A Cullompton

April 27 A Bodmin

PLYMOUTH ARGYLE RESERVES – Five to play

April 2 H Launceston

April 12 A Godolphin

April 16 H Cullompton

April 22 H Godolphin

April 27 H Tavistock

TAVISTOCK – Eight to play

March 23 H Camelford

March 30 H Newquay

April 6 A Camelford

April 9 A Elburton

April 13 H Sticker

April 19 H Saltash

April 22 H Helston

April 27 A Argyle Reserves