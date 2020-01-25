Advanced search

Exmouth Town home run goes on - but its points dropped at home to Bridgwater

PUBLISHED: 18:40 25 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:40 25 January 2020

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Exmouth Town news on the final Saturday of January - 1st team draw, second team lose, but third team win 6-4.

Exmouth Town maintained their season-long unbeaten league record at Southern Road but they may regard it as two points dropped rather than appoint gained as they played out a goal less draw with Bridgwater Town.

A large number of visiting supporters boosted the Southern Road gate and a large crowd were treated to a cracking game.

The home side would surely have edged a close encounter but for some top drawer saves in each half by the Somerset side's goalkeeper Jake Viney. Mind you, young Harrison Burton, making his second appearance in goal for Town and his debut in front of the Southern Road faithful also made a couple of excellent saves as honours ended even.

It was Town who came the closest to taking all three points with Ace High beating the excellent Viney with a 20th minute header that was then kept out of the goal by an upright.

The draw means Town lose ground in what has, for some time, looked to be a three-team title race for in other Toolstation Western League Premier Division games on the final Saturday of January, leaders Bradford Town win 4-1 at Clevedon Town and Parkway were 3-0 winners at Chipping Sodbury Town. Tavistock also won 3-0, there success was a home one over Cribbs and Hallen won 2-1 at Keynsham Town.

Bitton edged out Westbury United 2-1, Bridport saw off Odd Down 4-3, Shepton Mallet were 4-1 winners over Roman Glass St George and Cadbury Heath beat Wellington 1-0. The only other game in the top flight to finish all square was at Buckland Athletic where Brislington departed with a point after a 1-1 draw.

So what about the Toolstation League top flight crowds? The top turnout of the day was at Southern Road where 232 saw the game.

There were 168 at Keynsham Town, 153 took in the game at Shepton Mallet and 121 were at Clevedon Town. The other five all drew crowds of less than 100. There were 78 at Bridport, 74 at Buckland, 49 at Bitton and just 32 at Cadbury Heath.

There was mixed fortunes for the Town second and third teams with the Reserves losing 2-0 at Braunton in a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League game, but the third enjoyed a Macron League Division Eight 6-5 win at Bow AAC Reserves.

