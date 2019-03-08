Exmouth Town home game OFF - round-up of postponements on a soggy late October Saturday

A waterlogged football pitch Archant

Exmouth Town's Toolstation Western League Premier Division home meeting with Brislington was one of a number of matches postponed on a soggy Saturday at the end of October.

The Southern Road surface failed a morning pitch inspection and so the Town game becomes one of five Toolstation League games to be called off.

The others to meet a watery grave are: Cadbury Heath versus Roman Glass St George; Chipping Sodbury Town versus Shepton Mallet, Plymouth Parkway versus Westbury United, Wellington versus Street and Tavistock versus Hallen.

In other East Devon football, Honiton Town's South West Peninsula League Premier East game at home to Newton Abbot Spurs was postponed mid-morning, but the Walter C Parsons Cup tie between Axminster Town and St Blazey at Tiger Way, Axminster (3pm) survived a pitch inspection.

The Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East programme was also hit, although Budleigh Salterton's game at Braunton was still on mid-morning Saturday.

Ottery St Mary's South & West home game was also washed out.

In the Macron Devon & Exeter League, the games involving Lympstone (home versus Newtown) in Division One and the Division Six game between Otterton Reserves and Winchester suffered watery ends.

Both of Exmouth Town's next two opponents also suffered washouts on the final Saturday of October. Plymouth Parkway are die at Southern Road on Wednesday (October 30) for a Les Phillips Cup tie and then, next Saturday (November 2), Town travel to Tavistock to contest an FA Vase tie.