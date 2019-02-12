Exmouth Town hit top spot with yet another clean sheet home success

Mark Lever with his Man of the Match award after the Exmouth Town 3-0 home win over Callington Town at Southern Road. His MOM award is a presentation pack from Exeter Brewery. Either side of Lever are club president John Dibsdall (left) and club chairman Stuart Shaw. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Three goals in a 10 minute spell of scintillating football saw Exmouth Town overcome a very competitive Callington Town on the penultimate Saturday of February, writes John Dibsdall.

The victory and the demise of Tavistock, losing 5-0 at St. Austell, has seen Town reach the pinnacle of the SWPL Premier Division for the first time since April 2014 when they eventually finished runners-up to Plymouth Parkway.

Town were quickly on the front foot against Callington, but the visitor’s mix of robust tackling and patient build up saw them take the sting out of Town’s play and with their constant appealing for every decision they disrupted Town’s flow and became the more dominant side.

That all changed on twenty three minutes. Jordan Harris used his strength to shrug off a defender and as he raced clear his shot from a narrow angle pinned off the post and Aarron Denny was there to drive home the rebound.

Six minutes later, Ace High atoned for an earlier miss to powerfully head home a Ben Steer free-kick. Town were now well on top and it was no surprise when, on 33 minutes, another Steer free-kick saw Mark Lever ‘ghost’ into the penalty area and, unchallenged, head home the third.

The visitor’s frustration with the officials - they thought Town’s opening goal should have been disallowed for offside in the build-up- spilled over at half-time when their manager was dismissed for an overzealous reaction directed to the referee.

The second half brought more of the same from the visitors with Town more content to try and control the game, but without the urgency shown in the first half. Robbie Powell had to make one fine save and was relieved when casual play from Town led to the award of a penalty which struck the post and was eventually cleared.

Town have now scored 24 goals in seven games in 2019, conceding just four and have kept 15 clean sheets in the league this season.

On Saturday (February 23) they travel to Falmouth, who have faltered a little in the league since their 0-0 draw with Town in December, but they have reached the semi-final of the League Cup with a 1-0 victory at St. Austell and the they are also in the last four of the Cornwall Senior Cup.

A week on Wednesday (February 27) Town are again in action at Southern Road when they will host Plymouth Argyle in the quarter-final of the St. Lukes Bowl, the game having previously been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. Kick-off for the third meeting with Argyle this season – Town won both league games, 1-0 away and 4-0 at home, is at 7.30pm.