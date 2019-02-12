Exmouth Town hit top spot / Cockles win away / Budleigh beaten - Saturday night local sporting round-up

Exmouth Town sit top of the Souh Wesy Peninsula League Premier Division after another clean sheer home win, but there’s home defeat for Budleigh Salterton. However, in local rugby,it was a good day for the Cockles who won away while Withy were narrowly beaten at home.

Exmouth Town sit proudly on top of the South West Peninsula League Premier Division after they were 3-0 home winners over Callington and morning leader’s Tavistock suffered a 5-0 defeat at St Austell.

Three goals inside 10 first half minutes saw Town effectively wrap up their game before the half-time break.

Aaron Denny (23), Ace High (29) and Mark Lever (33) were the scorers that saw the Southern Road men into a 3-0 interval lead. There were no further goals in the second half as Town closed out the game in some degree of comfort.

No such joy for Budleigh Salterton with the Robins beaten 4-1 at home by Waldon Athletic.

There were defeats across the board for the East Devon sides in Eastern Division action with Honiton Town losing 3-2 at University and Sidmouth Town going down 2-0 at Alphington.

In local Macron League action there was a fine 3-1 home win for East Budleigh over Axmouth United to enhance the Jays’ Division Three promotion hopes.

There was a rare defeat for Division Five leaders Exmouth Spartans who were beaten 3-2 at home by Upottery Reserves.

In Division Seven, East Budleigh Reserves were 3-2 winners at Thorverton.

In Division Eight there was a welcome win for Exmouth Town Reserves who won 7-2 at Bradninch Villa. Topsham Town Reserves were 4-1 winners at Priory and Lympstone Reserves won 2-1 at Tedburn St Mary.

RUGBY

Exmouth RFC completed a season’s South West Premier double over Old Patesians beating the Gloucestershire-based side 31-20.

Withycombe led Tavistock 10-5 at half-time, but the visitors claimed the points in the end as they scored all the 12 points that the second half yielded to seal a 17-10 success.

Withy Colts were also in action with a game at Crediton where they suffered a 24-9 defeat.