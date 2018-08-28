Advanced search

Exmouth Town hit man Ace High in SWP League ‘Golden Boot’ top 10

PUBLISHED: 10:38 08 January 2019

A m,atch referee signals a free-kick with his arm aloft. Picture SARAH MCCABE

The South West Peninsula League has produced the latest statistics with regard to the ‘Golden Boot’ award that is presented at the end of each season to the player who scores the most goals in the each of the three divisions; Premier, East and West.

Exmouth Town striker Ace High features in the Premier Division top scoring charts. The Southern Road hit man had netted 14 times prior to the Millbrook game and that was enough to see him in 10th spot in the top flight scoring charts which are headed by Plymouth Argyle’s Alex Battle with 22 goals.

St Austell striker Liam Eddy is second with 20 goals and another Argyle player, Alex Fletcher has 19.

