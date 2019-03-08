Advanced search

Exmouth Town drawn away at Highworth Town in the FA Cup

PUBLISHED: 10:20 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 28 August 2019

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town will play Highworth Town in the FA Cup first round qualifiers if they win their replay against Yate Town.

Town will travel to the Wiltshire-based side on Saturday, September 7, should they triumph in their Southern Road replay on Tuesday, September 3.

Highworth Town play their football at The Elms Recreation Ground which holds 2,000 and is shared with the town's cricket club.

They currently play in the Southern South Division and are in 11th place having won one and lost two of their games this campaign.

They entered the FA Cup at the preliminary round and defeated Ardley United 3-0 at home.

Town have played Highworth Town in the FA Cup before back in the 2003-04 season when they met in the second qualifying round.

Town's run that started with a 3-2 away win at Barnstaple Town in the extra-preliminary round was ended by Highworth Town when they triumphed 1-0 at Southern Road.

But first, Town must win their replay against Yate Town. The two met at The Jelf Stadium but couldn't be seperated and the game was drawn 2-2 thanks to goals from Aarron Denny and Jordan Harris.

The two go again on Tuesday (September 3) as both try to set-up the tie against Highworth Town.

Town are also in FA Vase action this weekend as they host Brislington on Saturday, August 31.

