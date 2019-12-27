Exmouth Town head to Street for final game of 2019

Picture MARTIN COOK

Exmouth Town are in action for their final game of 2019 tomorrow (Saturdat) when they travel to Street where they will hope to chalk up a 36th win in 45 outings this year.

In terms of the task at hand for Town on the final Saturday of the year; hosts Street sit 10th in the table having played 21 games so far, winning eight, drawing three and losing 10.

In terms of home games this season, Street have played nine, winning three and losing six. The home wins have come against Keynsham (2-1) and Wellington (4-1) both in August and their last home win was a 9-2 success over Bridport on October 22.

The home defeats for Street have come at the hands of: Plymouth Parkway and Hallen in September; Cribbs and Buckland Athletic, in October; Bradford Town in November and, most recently, Bitton, who won 1-0 at Street on December 14. Street were last in acton last Saturday (December 21) when they went down 2-1 at Hallen.

TOWN IN 2019

Exmouth Town in 2019 have played their way through 44 matches and that will become 45 after their Saturday (December 28) game at Street.

Ahead of the Street game, of the 44 matches Town have played, 35 have been won, four drawn and just five lost.

The only defeats in the year for Town have been a Devon Bowl midweek cup tie at home to Exeter City (1-2), an FA Vase tie at Tavistock (1-6), an FA Cup tie at Highworth Town (2-4) and league games at Parkway (0-1) and Keynsham (0-1).

In the 44 games so far Town have scored 118 goals and conceded 46. They have kept a total of 15 clean sheets in the 43 outings.

So who has scored the Town goals in 2019? One name stands out and that is Jordan Harris who has found the back of the opposition net no fewer then 37 times in the year. The 'best of the rest' is the 20 goal haul for ace High while midfielder Aarron Denny, who has been voted the Exmouth Journal website readers' Town Player of the Month in both October and November this season has 17 goals to his name and a fourth player has double figures, with that being Karl Rickard with 10 goals.

