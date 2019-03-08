Exmouth Town have seats available on the coaches heading for 'Day of Destiny' at Bodmin

Exmouth Town are running coaches to the big game at Bodmin - a fixture that will decide the destiony of the 2018/19 South West Peninsula League Premier Division title. Archant

Exmouth Town still have some seats available on the second bus that will be taking supporters to the ‘Day of Destiny’ fixture at Bodmin Town on Saturday (April 27).

Following Town's Good Friday 2-1 win at Cullompton Rangers where goals from Karl Rickard – later red carded after an off-the-ball incident, and leading scorer Ace High scored the goals – saw Town stay three points clear of Tavistock at the top of the table.

Tavistock are in Easter Monday action when they host Helston Athletic and, if, as expected, the Lambs win the Monday match, the title race will all hinge on the outcomes of the Town game at Bodmin and the Tavistock fixture at Plymouth Argyle Reserves – both kicking off at 3pm on Saturday!

The coaches travelling to support Town at Bodmin will leave Southern Road at11.45am with a noon pick-up at Clyst St Mary. The cots per seat is £10 and to book contact Martin Cook now by email at cook209@hotmail.com