Exmouth Town have just 25 tickets for next Tuesday’s big FA Cup tie at Keynsham Town

Exmouth Town's club name up in lights at Wembley Stadium on FA Cup final day. The stadium posted the names of all 700 plus clubs, including Town, that entered the FA Cup competiion that culminated in Satyrady's Chelsea win over Manchester United. Archant

Exmouth Town have been allocated just 25 tickets for their FA Cup extra preliminary round tie being played next Tuesday (September 1).

With supporters allowed back into grounds, albeit under strict controls owing to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, Town’s supporters will be in far fewer numbers than they might otherwise have been at Keynsham Town!

When Town played their in the Toolstation Western league last season there were close to 100 travelling supporters.

However, with restrictions In place the ground capacity for this FA Cup tie is just 150 and Town will have to advise the home club of just who is travelling to support the team next Tuesday night!

Town are set to run a coach to the match, leaving Southern Road at 4.15pm and picking up at Clyst Rovers at 4.30pm.

The cost of a ticket for the coach is £13 per person and the match ticket price is another £7 or £4 (for concessions).

With just 25 tickets available it is very much a case of ‘first-come-first-served’ and so any supporter that wants to see Town in FA Cup action at Keynsham Town next Tuesday must get in touch with the club as soon as possible.

Travel organiser Martin Cook says: “If anyone wants to book then I’d ask them to please message me or see me at the ground on Tuesday (August 25) after the game against Elmore or on Friday evening at the Town Reserves home game.

“I need to have the coach fare by Sunday evening please.”

Martin continues: “ Match day tickets will be guaranteed for supporters on the coach, but if we have any left-over, they will be sold to supporters travelling independently.

“I have a copy of the Dartline risk assessment for coach travel and can also make that available to any supporters wishing to travel.”

Martin Cook can be contacted on email at cook209@hotmail.com