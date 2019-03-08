Exmouth Town get home start in their new life as a Western League team

Exmouth Town celebrate being runners-up in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division. Picture ADRIAN LANGDON This image is the copyright of Adrian Langdon, 58 Marshall Avenue, WADEBRIDGE, Cornwall UK. PL27 6BB

The fixtures have been produced for Exmouth Town and opening Toolstation Western League game will be at home to Bridport on Saturday, August 3.

The following Saturday (August 10) is set aside for the first extra qualifying round of the FA Cup and then Town will travel to Bitton for their first away game - a trip to Bitton on August 17.

They are then in midweek action with a Wednesday, August 21 visit to Plymouth Parkway.

Saturday, August 24 sees Town 'provisionally' have a league game against Roman Glass St George.

However, as that is also the date set aside for the FA Cup qualifying round, they'll be hoping to have to rearrange their league engagement!

A busy first full month of the new season ends for Town with a Saturday, August 31 FA Vase tie.

There is still time to take advantage of the Town season ticket offer.

A season ticket will cost £85 with the concession price £55 - in both cases this equates to getting six league games free if you buy an early bird season ticket!

What's more, season ticket holders will also gain free entry to all pre-season friendlies and reserve team fixtures and there will also be a £1 discount on entry to home cup matches - again dependent on the various cup competition rules.

The offer for the early bird season tickets will be available until Saturday, July 27, and can be purchased by contacting Martin Cook at cook209@hotmail.com or by telephone on 07599 346689.

The Town pre-season schedule kicks off next Wednesday (July 10) with a Southern Road game against Sidmouth Town (7.30pm).