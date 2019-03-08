Advanced search

Exmouth Town get home FA Vase tie - managerial reaction

PUBLISHED: 15:15 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:16 16 September 2019

Exmouth Town supporters at Cadbury Heath. Picture: MARTIN COOK

Exmouth Town supporters at Cadbury Heath. Picture: MARTIN COOK

Archant

Exmouth Town have been given a home tie in the 1st Round proper of the FA Vase.

Following Saturday's 5-1 win at fellow Western League outfit Cadbury Heath, Town will be at home to Sydenhams Wessex League Premier Division Portland United.

The tie will be played at Southern Road on Saturday, October 12 (3pm).

Portland sit 17th in their league and are yet to win a league contest this season having drawn three and lost one in their four outings so far this term.

However, their lack of a league win is in stark contrast to their cup form for, as well as getting through to the 1st Rd proper of the FA vase the Dorset side are still in the FA Cup.

Having already beaten Solent University (3-0), Hamworthy United (4-3) and Longevens (3-0), Portland will be at home this coming Saturday (September 21) when they take on Salisbury City.

Speaking immediately after the draw was made, Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings said: "It's a good draw in as much as we are at home and it is against a team playing at the same level as us.

"I see they have not set their league on fire as yet this season, but, you cannot read too much into that for they have drawn three and only lost the one and their cup form this season suggests they are a very competent outfit indeed."

