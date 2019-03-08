Advanced search

Exmouth Town get home draw in FA Cup - and it's a Devon derby!

PUBLISHED: 13:58 12 July 2019

Exmouth Town's club name up in lights at Wembley Stadium on FA Cup final day. The stadium posted the names of all 700 plus clubs, including Town, that entered the FA Cup competiion that culminated in Satyrady's Chelsea win over Manchester United.

Archant

The draw for the early rounds of the 2019/20 FA Cup has been made and Exmouth Town have been given a terrific tie with them drawn at home to Division One South & West Southern League side Barnstaple Town.

The 'Devon derby' will be played on Saturday August 10 along with the rest of the extra preliminary round ties.

The winners of the game will then travel to Southern League Premier Division, Gloucestershire-based Yate Town in the preliminary round with that tie being played on Saturday, August 24.

In the extra preliminary round winning clubs receive £2,250 and losing teams get £750.

In the preliminary round the prize fund is £2,890 for the winners and £960 for the runners-up.

The draw has also been made for FA Vase and again Town got a home draw. In the first qualifying round, to be played at Southern Road on August 31, Town will meet Brislington and, as well as a place in the second qualifying round, the winners will pick up £550 and the losers will bank £175.

As for the second qualifying round, Town, if successful against Brislington then Town will travel to either Cadbury Heath of Longwell Green Sports.

