Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Exmouth Town get home 'Devon derby' tie in the FA Cup

PUBLISHED: 10:33 16 July 2019

Archant

After Exmouth Town's successful 2018/19 season that saw them gain promotion to the Toolstation Western League they also achieved entry into the FA Cup and have been rewarded with a home tie in the extra preliminary round against Southern League Barnstaple Town the tie to be played on August 10, writes John Dibsdall.

The winners of the tie will receive £2,250 with the losers collecting £750 and the victors will travel to Yate Town in the next round.

Town have also been drawn at home in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase against fellow Western League side Brislington. The tie is to be played on August 31, with the winners receiving £550 and the losers £175. If Town are victorious they will then travel to either Cadbury Heath or Longwell Green Sports.

Town had a good workout in their first pre-season friendly when they defeated Sidmouth Town 6-0. After Ace High had opened the scoring on 12 minutes, the first half became the Jordan Harris affair when he netted four times to give Town a 5-0 half-time lead.

Such is the strength in depth and the interest in playing for Town that manager Kevin Hill was able to play a completely different side in the second half.

The majority of last year's squad featured in the match as well as giving Hill the opportunity to run his eye over a number of trialists, one of whom, Dax Vincent, scored the only goal of the second half.

Recent signing from Tiverton, Tom Gardner, also featured playing his first game for Town since he left to join Tivvy nearly 15 years ago.

This Wednesday (July 17) Town are in action at Exwick Villa and, on Saturday travel to Western League Division One side Bishop Lydeard.

Next Wednesday (July 24) Town have what looks to be an attractive fixture when Exeter City will bring a select side to Southern Road (7.30pm) and there's also a visit from Bodmin on July 27 which will complete Town's pre-season before the league campaign begins with a Southern Road meeting with Bridport on August 3.

Town's successful Under-18s side from last season have stepped up and will form the nucleus of the squad representing Town's Reserves in the newly formed Devon Football League with Mark Halse continuing as their manager.

They started their pre-season with an entertaining match against Lympstone. There was little between the sides until the final 10 minutes when goals from Tom Bray and Sam Rawlings earned Town a 2-0 victory.

They will start their league campaign on August 17, when they entertain the University of Exeter, one of a number of sides including local rivals Budleigh Salterton which last year played in the East Division of the South West Peninsula League.

Most Read

Cuts to teaching assistants as Exeter Road Primary School warns support for children will be stretched thinner

Paul Gosling (inset) head teacher of Exeter Road Primary School, confirms four teaching assistants have taken voluntary redundancy. Picture: Google

Heavy traffic as rubble blocks road

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

Calls for Exmouth Fire Station to retain its 24/seven staffing status

Counncillor Fred Caygill has been speaking about proposed cuts to fire services in Exmouth. Picture: Fred Caygill

Recognition for Exmouth’s diamond slimmers

Winners of Slimming World Diamond Member of the Year awards. Picture: Lisa Boucher

Hundreds covered in multi-coloured paint in aid of The Deaf Academy

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8065. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Cuts to teaching assistants as Exeter Road Primary School warns support for children will be stretched thinner

Paul Gosling (inset) head teacher of Exeter Road Primary School, confirms four teaching assistants have taken voluntary redundancy. Picture: Google

Heavy traffic as rubble blocks road

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

Calls for Exmouth Fire Station to retain its 24/seven staffing status

Counncillor Fred Caygill has been speaking about proposed cuts to fire services in Exmouth. Picture: Fred Caygill

Recognition for Exmouth’s diamond slimmers

Winners of Slimming World Diamond Member of the Year awards. Picture: Lisa Boucher

Hundreds covered in multi-coloured paint in aid of The Deaf Academy

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8065. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town get home ‘Devon derby’ tie in the FA Cup

Organ donor champion Steve gets his hands on new law after seven year campaign

Pic shows left to right: Russell Buer, Steve Gazzard, Tom Pomeroy, Debbie Frost, Annette Tremlin (Heart Transplant recipient), Mia and Lilly, Paul Millar, Exmouth Town Crier Roger Bourgein.

Read passes 800 runs as Clyst St George claim another victory

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Brixington Blues U14s end summer campaign with Newton St Cyres Tournament triumph

Brixington Blues U14s after their Newton St Cyres Tournament success. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

East Devon Golf Club into Palairet memorial trophy semi-finals after success over Honiton

The East Devon Golf Club Palairet team: Back row; Joe Sharp, Paul Mullerworth, Paul Heys, Matt Stone, Neil Sear, David Fish. Front row; Tom Peters, Jason Wride, Paul Sear, Guy Peters, Ray Dawson (match captain). Picture EAST DEVON GOLF CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists