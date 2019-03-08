Exmouth Town get home 'Devon derby' tie in the FA Cup

After Exmouth Town's successful 2018/19 season that saw them gain promotion to the Toolstation Western League they also achieved entry into the FA Cup and have been rewarded with a home tie in the extra preliminary round against Southern League Barnstaple Town the tie to be played on August 10, writes John Dibsdall.

The winners of the tie will receive £2,250 with the losers collecting £750 and the victors will travel to Yate Town in the next round.

Town have also been drawn at home in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase against fellow Western League side Brislington. The tie is to be played on August 31, with the winners receiving £550 and the losers £175. If Town are victorious they will then travel to either Cadbury Heath or Longwell Green Sports.

Town had a good workout in their first pre-season friendly when they defeated Sidmouth Town 6-0. After Ace High had opened the scoring on 12 minutes, the first half became the Jordan Harris affair when he netted four times to give Town a 5-0 half-time lead.

Such is the strength in depth and the interest in playing for Town that manager Kevin Hill was able to play a completely different side in the second half.

The majority of last year's squad featured in the match as well as giving Hill the opportunity to run his eye over a number of trialists, one of whom, Dax Vincent, scored the only goal of the second half.

Recent signing from Tiverton, Tom Gardner, also featured playing his first game for Town since he left to join Tivvy nearly 15 years ago.

This Wednesday (July 17) Town are in action at Exwick Villa and, on Saturday travel to Western League Division One side Bishop Lydeard.

Next Wednesday (July 24) Town have what looks to be an attractive fixture when Exeter City will bring a select side to Southern Road (7.30pm) and there's also a visit from Bodmin on July 27 which will complete Town's pre-season before the league campaign begins with a Southern Road meeting with Bridport on August 3.

Town's successful Under-18s side from last season have stepped up and will form the nucleus of the squad representing Town's Reserves in the newly formed Devon Football League with Mark Halse continuing as their manager.

They started their pre-season with an entertaining match against Lympstone. There was little between the sides until the final 10 minutes when goals from Tom Bray and Sam Rawlings earned Town a 2-0 victory.

They will start their league campaign on August 17, when they entertain the University of Exeter, one of a number of sides including local rivals Budleigh Salterton which last year played in the East Division of the South West Peninsula League.