Exmouth Town Reserves are ON as are the 1st team at Bridport but it's another soggy Saturday for many local teams

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Whats' on and what's off in terms of local football and rugby on the second Saturday of December

Exmouth Town's Toolstation Western League game at Bridport beat a mid-morning pitch inspection and so goes ahead - join us here from 6pm for news of the latest Town game - a full coach of supporters travelled with the team to Dorset.

Exmouth Town Reserves' home game against Witheridge beat the weather and is on with kick-off at 3pm at Southern Road. However, other local football maet a soggy end with matches off for Budleigh Salterton (at University), Ottery St Mary) at home to Roselands) Honiton Town (at home to Ivybridge), Sidmouth Town (at home to table-topping Ilfracombe Town) and Axminster Town (at home to Cullompton Rangers).

In local rugby, Exmouth RFC had no game but Withycombe do and their latest Devon One game at OPMs is on - news of that here from 6pm.

The East Devon rugby this afternoon is across at the Blackmore, Sidmouth with the Chiefs at home to Cleve (2.30pm).