Advanced search

Exmouth Town Reserves are ON as are the 1st team at Bridport but it's another soggy Saturday for many local teams

PUBLISHED: 13:07 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:07 14 December 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Whats' on and what's off in terms of local football and rugby on the second Saturday of December

Exmouth Town's Toolstation Western League game at Bridport beat a mid-morning pitch inspection and so goes ahead - join us here from 6pm for news of the latest Town game - a full coach of supporters travelled with the team to Dorset.

Exmouth Town Reserves' home game against Witheridge beat the weather and is on with kick-off at 3pm at Southern Road. However, other local football maet a soggy end with matches off for Budleigh Salterton (at University), Ottery St Mary) at home to Roselands) Honiton Town (at home to Ivybridge), Sidmouth Town (at home to table-topping Ilfracombe Town) and Axminster Town (at home to Cullompton Rangers).

In local rugby, Exmouth RFC had no game but Withycombe do and their latest Devon One game at OPMs is on - news of that here from 6pm.

The East Devon rugby this afternoon is across at the Blackmore, Sidmouth with the Chiefs at home to Cleve (2.30pm).

Most Read

Anger at £100 parking fine for pensioner who bought a ticket and left on time

Margaret Jones, 88, was given a £100 fine despite pying for her parking and leaving on time. Picture: Adrian Wort/Google

Church community ‘saddened and devastated’ after fatal collision involving life-long friends

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

Pensioner dies in collision at Exmouth car park

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Anger at £100 parking fine for pensioner who bought a ticket and left on time

Margaret Jones, 88, was given a £100 fine despite pying for her parking and leaving on time. Picture: Adrian Wort/Google

Church community ‘saddened and devastated’ after fatal collision involving life-long friends

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

Pensioner dies in collision at Exmouth car park

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town Reserves are ON as are the 1st team at Bridport but it’s another soggy Saturday for many local teams

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Green Party ‘undismayed’ after East Devon election result

Henry Gent will be standing for the Green Party in the General Election Picture: Green Party

Everys ‘mermaids’ complete English Channel charity challenge

Staff from Everys who completed a month-long swimming challenge for charity. From left to right: Suzie Meynell, Vicki Stock and Alison Jessop. Picture: Karen Bozorgpour

RNLI rescue after fishing boat reports engine room smoke

Exmouth RNLI lifeboat station.

Exmouth woman’s ‘bold’ move to open beauty business at indoor market

Natasha Fardell of Bold Beauty in Exmouth Market. Ref exe 50 19TI 6195. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists