VOTE: Exmouth Town's game of 2019

PUBLISHED: 10:33 22 December 2019

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

There have been some high-scoring affairs for Exmouth Town in 2019 but which was your favourite?

In the 43 games so far Town have scored 114 goals and conceded 44. They have kept a total of 15 clean sheets in the 43 outings.

So, which of the Town games has been 'The game of the year'

Here's the six we have selected:

February 9 Home to Plymouth Argyle Reserves when a Jordan Harris hat-trick and a mark Lever goal saw Town to a 4-0 win.

March 16 Away at Launceston where Town won 5-1 thanks to goals from Ace High (2), Jordan Harris, Ben Steer and Dan Boere

August 17 Away at Bitton where Town, in their first away game of the campaign, and playing at a higher level against an established home side with many years experience of the Western league, won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Ace High

August 24 Away at Yate Town where, against the Southern league outfit, Town drew 2-2 thanks to goals from Jordan Harris and Aarron Denny

September 3 Home to Yate Town in a midweek FA replay that Town won 2-0 with goals from Aarron Denny and Ben Steer

October 23 Home to Tavistock and a superb home league success with goals from Ace High (2), Callum Shipton and Jordan Harris

