Exmouth Town 'fork gang' cannot prevent another postponement

Exmouth Town's 'fork gang' trying to get the Southern Road surface 'fit for play' ahead of the December 21 game against Parkway that ultimatley fell to the weather. Picture ETFC Archant

There was another 'super-human' attempt by the Exmouth Town ground staff and supporters to get the final game before Christmas on - but, and so typical of the last few months, the rains won the day!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Despite the best efforts of a 'fork gang' who set to work early on Saturday morning, the Southern Road pitch was not fit for play and a mid-morning inspection ruled that the Exmouth Town Toolstation League Premier Division Devon derby with Plymouth Parkway would have to wait for another day.

The call-off at 10.30am came too late to stop the Parkway supporters who had set off on the train and, in a superb touch, Parkway FC have announced that all those fans who had set off will now get free admission to their home game on Boxing Day against Tavistock (noon)

It was a similar tale of soggy woe for Exmouth Town Reserves who had their Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League meeting at Liverton washed out.

Budleigh Salterton were without a game.

In terms of local football, the attention now turns to Boxing Day - and those games must be in doubt given the on-going rain we are suffering on a daily basis - with Town hosting Buckland Athletic in another mouth-watering league game that will kick-off at Southern Road at 1pm. Before the big game in Exmouth, across the way at Greenway Lane there's an 11am kick-off for the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League local derby between Budleigh Salterton and Exmouth Town Reserves.