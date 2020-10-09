Exmouth Town forced to concede FA Vase tie after Covid-19 positive test

Exmouth Town have been forced to concede their FA Vase tie after the recent positive test of one of their first team group.

Exmouth Town have been forced to concede their FA Vase tie with Sherborne Town following news that, as a club, they will not resume playing until Tuesday, October 20 following the revelation earlier this week that a member of the club’s first team group had tested positive for Covid-19.

The club issued a statement earlier today (Friday) that read:

‘After consulting both the. FA and Public Health England regrettably we have decided to forfeit the. FA Vase game against Sherborne Town

We would like to wish Sherborne Town every success in the next round and thank them for their cooperation. We will not resume football at Exmouth Town until October 20. Bob Chard. ETFC

That date of October 20 is the key for it is past the last date possible’ for the FA Vase with Sherborne Town to be played.

The club had announced earlier in the week they had taken the difficult decision to call off the Toolstation Western League games with Plymouth Parkway (set for last Wednesday, October 7) and away at Tavistock next Wednesday (October 14) as well as having to postpone the FA Vase tie at Western League Division One side Sherborne Town.

It’s a huge blow to the Southern Road men as success at Sherborne Town tomorrow (Saturday) would have seen them into the draw for the 2nd Qualifying round and able to bank a winner’s cheque for £725.

Last season’s FA Vase run took in four games and saw the club bank in excess of £2,000 in prize money plus all the matchday spin-offs that come from a cup run.

Town will now return to action on Wednesday, October 21 when they will welcome Shepton Mallet to Southern Road..

That midweek home game is followed by a Saturday, October 24 home meeting with Hallen and four days later, October 28, they travel to Tavistock for a league game before ending the month of October with a Halloween home meeting with Keynsham Town.