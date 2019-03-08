Advanced search

Exmouth Town senior teams suffer second successive Saturday washout.

PUBLISHED: 13:43 09 November 2019

For the second successive Saturday all three of the Exmouth Town senior team matches were washed out.

For the second successive Saturday all three of the Exmouth Town senior team matches were washed outThe next scheduled action for Town's 1st team is this Tuesday night (November 12) when they host Plymouth Parkway in a Les Phillips Cup tie (7.30pm).

Once again both the Macron Devon & Exeter League programme and the County Cup competitions were badly hit by the rain with the only East Devon football left on as at 1pm being the Devon Premier Cup tie at Feniton where the Acland Park men were set to take on Buckland Athletic and the Macron Devon & Exeter League Division Four game at Cranbrook where high-flying Devon Yeoman were set to provide the opposition.

In rugby, Exmouth's home meeting with Brixham survived, but the Withycombe game at Ilfracombe was off and that has meant that Withy now get free passage into the next round of the Devon Junior Cup where they will play either Torrington or Exeter Saracens.

There was some local action on Friday night with Budleigh Salterton losing their home Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East League game at home to Heavitree United 3-1.

Also on Friday night, Sidmouth RFC were in action in Somerset where they racked up a fourth straight league success, beating North Petherton 23-19.

