Vote for your Exmouth Town October Player of the Month

PUBLISHED: 09:38 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:56 01 November 2019

Exmouth Town at home to Bridport. Ref exsp 32 19TI 9541. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town won four out of five games in October, but who was the standout performer?

With October now over, Exmouth Town can look back fondly on a month that saw them pick up wins against Wellington, Street, Keynsham and Tavistock as well as an FA Vase win over Portland United.

It was an excellent month at both ends of the pitch as the team scored 13 goals while keeping clean sheets in three of their five games.

This season's top scorer Jordan Harris continued his excellent form with four more goals, finding the net twice during Exmouth's 5-0 win over Street whilst also scoring one goal in both the Wellington and Tavistock games.

Harris' teammate Callum Shipton also enjoyed a prolific month as he scored three across Ocotber. Ace High hit two in the 4-2 win over Tavistock while Aaron Denny also scored twice in the month.

Tom Gardner and Dave Rowe were mainstays in a back line that went more than eight hours without conceding a goal.

Vote for your player of the month above.

