Exmouth Town Football Club supporting the Exmouth Community Larder

Archant

Exmouth Town, in keeping with their 'community club' workings are, throughout December, collection for the Exmouth Community Larder (ECL), a food bank run by the Salvation Army.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Martin Cook, who is one of a number of very active Town 'club volunteers' says: "We feel getting involved with the Community Larder is another way for us, as a club, to give something back to the community that are so supportive of us."

Town will have a box placed at the entrance gate for all their December home games and it is hoped that supporters, players, officials, indeed anyone who enters the ground that way will, at some stage during the month, donate items such as non perishable tin food and washing items such as toothpaste, shampoo, toilet rolls etc.

Martin adds: "The idea is that we will then take all that we have collected to the Exmouth Community Larder."

The first collection will be at this Wednesday nights League Cup meeting with Plymouth Parkway.

A full list of the items that can be handed over for the ECL can be found at www.exmouthlarder.co.uk