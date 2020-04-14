Exmouth Town five points clear after derby delight at Budleigh Salterton - East Devon Virtual League latest

Exmouth Town sit five points clear at the top of the East Devon Virtual Football League Premier Division after six matchdays. With just one game to go until the halfway mark of the inaugural season is reached Town have gone clear after a 3-2 success in the cross-town ‘derby’ against Budleigh Salterton. There was a four figure crowd at Greenway Lane for the match which proved to be a typically ‘feisty’ derby game that saw no fewer than six yellow cards dished out - three for each team! Budleigh twice held the lead, but Town kept battling away and scored twice in the final 10 minutes to claim a fifth win in six outings so far this league season. Axminster Town suffered a second successive defeat, this time edged out at home by a Beer side that had pitched up at Tiger Way without a win all season! After a first half of end-to-end action, but with neither team able to find a finish, it all changed around the hour mark as the Fishermen netted twice in quick succession and, despite a valiant effort, the Tigers could only get one back and so slipped to defeat, but they do remain second in the table. Feniton are, like Axminster Town, on 10 points and so five shy of leaders Exmouth Town after they were edged out 2-1 on their visit to rapidly improving Ottery St Mary. The Otters led 1-0 thanks to a third minute goal, but Fenny were good value for their first half equaliser and it needed a late, and controversial, penalty, for the Otters to seal their win. Ottery are now unbeaten in three and no one has lost fewer games in the top flight than them so far this season. The other top flight game was a ‘cracker’ with Honiton Town and Seaton Town sharing six goals in a Mountbatten Park game watched by another healthy turnout.

Upottery are now the only unbeaten side in the three divisions of the East Devon Virtual Football League after they won their Division One game at Seaton Town 4-2. Uottery were 2-0 up after just 20 minutes and then, after being pegged back to 2-2 on the hour mark, they stepped up a gear over the final third of the contest to take the honours. It’s a victory that leaves the Glebe Park men sitting top of Division One with a better goal difference than second-placed East Budleigh, who were edged out in their local derby meeting with Otterton. Going into the game on matchday six, East Budleigh had not lost since the opening day of the campaign while Otterton had not enjoyed any success since day one! All square at the break, it was Otterton who netted the only goal of a well-contested second half at Vicarage Road. Cranbrook were left celebrating at the Cranbrook Farm Inn after they recorded their first win of the season. The ‘Berries’ were a goal down at Exmouth Spartans and looked to be on their way to yet another defeat when they shipped a second early in the second half, but manager Jon Martin rang the changes from the bench and the worked a treat as his side hit back with three goals in the final 20 minutes to take the points. The other game in Division One saw Lympstone share four goals with hosts Tipton.

In Division Three Millwey Rise returned from their top-of-the-table clash at Colyton with a point after a close encounter. Rise led 1-0 at half-time, but it was no more than the home side deserved when they levelled early in the second half and, thereafter, it was the respective goalkeepers who kept their sides hopes alive and both teams are to be credited for a fine contest. The draw does mean that Exmouth Rovers have jumped into second spot and edged Colyton down to third after a 4-1 home win over Offwell Rangers. Two goals either side of the break did the trick for Spartans. Axmouth United were good value for the point they banked after a 2-2 draw with visiting Awliscombe and the game at Farway also ended with honours even. Visiting Dunkeswell led 2-1 at the interval and then led 3-2 with five minutes remaining, but Farway levelled late on and then missed a last-minute penalty which left both sides taking something for their efforts.

Results from matchday six.

Premier: Budleigh 2, Exmouth Town 3; Honiton Town 3, Sidmouth Town 3; Axminster Town 1, Beer Albion 2; Ottery St mary 2, Feniton 1

Division One: Seaton Town 2, Upottery 4; Tipton St John 2, Lympstone; East Budleigh 1, Otterton 3; Exmouth Spartans 2, Cranbrook 3

Division Two: Axmouth United 2, Awliscombe 2; Exmouth Rovers 4, Ofwell Rangers 1; Farway United 3, Dunkeswell Rovers 3; Colyton 1, Millwey Rise 1

Latest tables

Premier Division

P W D L F A Pts

Exmouth Town 6 5 0 1 20 10 15

Axminster Town 6 3 1 2 17 12 10

Feniton 6 3 1 2 13 9 10

Ottery St Mary 6 2 3 1 12 11 9

Honiton 6 2 2 2 14 14 8

Budleigh 6 2 1 3 11 15 7

Beer Albion 6 1 1 4 10 17 4

Sidmouth Town 6 1 1 4 8 15 4

Division One P W D L F A Pts

Upottery 6 3 3 0 22 14 12

East Budleigh 6 4 0 2 16 11 12

Lympstone 6 3 1 2 12 10 10

Tipton 6 2 3 1 16 13 9

Otterton 6 2 2 2 12 15 8

Exmouth Spartans 6 1 3 2 13 15 6

Cranbrook 6 1 2 3 9 18 5

Seaton Town 6 0 3 3 10 15 3

Division Two P W D L F A Pts

Millwey Rise 6 4 1 1 15 8 13

Exmouth Rovers 6 4 0 2 13 13 12

Colyton 6 3 2 1 12 7 11

Awliscombe 6 2 2 2 10 10 8

Dunkeswell Rovers 6 2 1 3 9 10 7

Offwell Rangers 6 2 1 3 7 10 7

Axmouth United 6 1 2 3 9 12 5

Farway United 6 1 1 4 13 18 4

Form guide

Premier Division

Exmouth Town WWWLWW

Axminster Town DWWWLL

Feniton WLWDWL

Ottery St Mary DDLWDW

Honiton Town WDLWLD

Budleigh Salterton LLWDWL

Beer Albion LLLLDW

Sidmouth Town LWLLLD

Division One

Upottery WWDDDW

East Budleigh LWWWWL

Lympstone LLWWWD

Tipton DWLWDD

Otterton WLDLLW

Exmouth Spartans DDDLWL

Cranbrook DLLDLW

Seaton Town DDDLLL

Division Two

Millwey Rise WWWWLD

Exmouth Rovers LWLWWW

Colyton DWWWLD

Awliscombe WWLLDD

Dunkeswell Rovers WLLLWD

Offwell Rangers LLWWDL

Axmouth United LDLLWD

Farway United LLWLLD

Matchday seven results will be published here on Thursday, April 16