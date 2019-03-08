Exmouth Town finally back in Saturday home league action

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0218. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Town entertain Cadbury Heath in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division tomorrow (Saturday).

Such has been the success that Town have enjoyed in cup competitions over recent weeks they have put league action on the back burner and the game with Cadbury Heath is only the fifth of the league term for Town.

Indeed, it's the first time since the opening day of the season that Southern Road has hosted a Saturday 3pm kick-off league game!

The match is number 13 of the season which is only eight weeks old and no fewer than seven of those 13 games have come in cup ties across four different competitions and Town remain involved in three of them - the FA Vase, the Les Phillips Cup and the Devon St Lukes Bowl - the latter being the competition that Town were involved in on Tuesday night, winning 1-0 at Cullompton Rangers to set up a second round tie at home to Honiton Town.

For tomorrow's meeting with Cadbury Heath, Town are keen to get the message out that members of the armed forces will be admitted free to this and indeed, future home league games under a scheme run by the Toolstation Western League whereby members of the armed forces can attend any league games of their choosing and be admitted for nothing as long as they present a valid MOD90 pass.

Usual admission rates apply for the game for everyone else with adult admission at £6 and concessions are £4 for O65s and U18s while Under-16s are admitted free.

The Town Reserves are also in action on the final Saturday of September and they travel to Tavistock Association, effectively the Tavistock second team who ply their regular trade in the South & East division of the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League. This meeting is to see who makes progress in the MacDonald's Cup - the league cup of the Devon League.

There's no action tomorrow for the Town U12s, U16s or U8s - there's a reduced programme as the matchday has been left open for cup ties, but the U14s are in action when they travel to Seaton Town for an Exeter & District Youth league cup tie.

There;'s also Sunday action for the Town Under-18s who made the stripacross East Devon to meet Feniton.