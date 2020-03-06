50 days to go: Exmouth Town seek high finish

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

With 50 days to go between now and the end of the season, Exmouth Town are looking to finish strongly in their Toolstation Western League campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They have 16 games left between now and the April 25 deadline and currently sit in fifth, five points behind leaders Plymouth Parkway.

March is a month mixed with games against teams in the lower depths in the league but also three clashes against the top two.

Town start the month with this weekend's visit of Chipping Sodbury Town before travelling to Willand Rovers on March 11 for a Devon St Lukes Bowl cup tie.

Five days later and it is another midweek trip game but this time they play host to league leaders Plymouth Parkway.

Another key game for Town will be their away tie against second-placed Bradford Town on March 25. The two meet again five days later with Southern Road being the host venue.

If Town come through this period still in the promotion chase, they will be confident going into their April fixtures.

During the entire month, they only play one team currently above them and face bottom side Odd Town.

The final two months of the campaign will also be a test of the players' fitness with the team having a week off between games just once.

A particularly gruelling run comes in April when Town play on the 13th, 15th, 18th and 21st.

It remains tight at the top with the top six separated by six points.

If Town want to move up the table, they will be hoping to capitalise on their home record where they have yet to lose in the league this campaign.

Their run-in begins this Saturday with the visit of Chipping Sodbury Town at Southern Road.

Be sure to pick up a copy of the Exmouth Journal to see how Town get on and also make sure to visit www.exmouthjournal.co.uk.